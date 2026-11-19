Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh food wholesale firm has invested £440,000 in double deck trailers to save £50,000 a year, cut journeys and slash carbon emissions.

Harlech Foodservice, which has bases in Cricieth, Chester, Carmarthen, Aberbargoed and Telford, has bought two of the giant trailers as the family-run firm battles a 50% surge in fuel costs since the outbreak of the war in Iran.

The new vehicles will save around 57,000 miles of road journeys and 83 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, while carrying almost twice as many pallets as standard trailers.

The major investment comes as the company, which supplies schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses, reports a 25% increase in turnover over the past year as it expands across South Wales, the North West, Shropshire and the West Midlands.

According to the company, the trailers, which stand just under five metres tall and have an operating weight of 44 tonnes, will help to make it even more competitive offers to customers.

Joint chairman Andrew Foskett, who runs the firm with his sister Laura and brother Jonathan, said: “With the cost of living as it is now, our customers are looking for any savings and it is our job to make sure we can give that.

“This is an investment for the long term to demonstrate how committed we are to growing the company and being as environmentally responsible as possible.

“If we didn’t have the double deckers, we would have been using more single decks and more artics and therefore putting more vehicles on the road.

“The more efficient you make yourself, the more chance you have of being even more competitive on prices to customers, so we’re investing up front so our customers will benefit.

“In hindsight we should have made the investment two to three years ago and we’re likely to add further trailers to the fleet as we continue to grow.”

Andrew’s two sons Toby and Charlie both work at the company, with 22-year-old Charlie as lead shunting driver.

He said: “We can get 57 of the slimmer Euro pallets on the double deck trailer compared to 33 on a single deck, or 44 of the UK standard size pallets compared to 26 on a single deck.

“When you stand behind them and look inside them, it is quite impressive, especially when you think how tall they are.

The multi-temperature trailers – which are pulled by 520hp MAN tractor units – were supplied by renowned engineering company Gray & Adams.

Charlie and two of his team visited Gray & Adams’ headquarters in Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire to be trained in how to operate the trailers.

Operations director Ian Evans said the two trailers were a key part of Harlech Foodservice’s constant drive to reduce costs and its impact on the environment.

He said: “As a company we are growing and therefore we are moving more stock, so we have to look at how we do that more efficiently.

“We deal with multi-temperature trailers as standard because we move frozen and chilled produce, and having the multi-temperature feature on these new trailers again adds to how efficient they are.

“We are always looking at our emissions and looking at ways how we can control it and reduce it.

“It is really important to us and also it is really important to our customers, especially our public sector customers, who want to know we are doing what we can to cut emissions.”

Ryan Davies, sales executive and Gray & Adams account manager for Harlech, said additional features also added to the trailers’ fuel efficiency.

He said: “The trailers have a roof vortex fitted at the rear of the roof which helps with aerodynamics by reducing drag.

“There is also a front sloping roof helping with the aerodynamics.

“And Harlech have gone for super single 19.5 inch wheels.

“That means Harlech only has to have six tyres, rather than 12 tyres other double deck trailers use.

“The benefit of that is more even tyre wear, helping reduce costs on tyre replacement.”

“The trailers were built in Fraserburgh and this is the first body build we have done for Harlech and dealing with them has been a real joy.”