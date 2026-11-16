Food Summit marks progress towards more sustainable food future

Nation Cymru staff

Food producers, community organisations and local partners recently came together for the Bridgend Food Summit. The event celebrated two years of progress for the Bridgend Sustainable Food Partnership, the network working towards a more sustainable local food system.

The event held at Maesteg Town Hall was an opportunity for the network to mark several important milestones, including achieving the Bronze Sustainable Food Places Award, the development of a local food strategy for Bridgend and supporting the many projects which connect schools, growers, food businesses and communities across the county borough.

Speakers at the event included Alison Westwood from Baobab Bach, Angharad Underwood from The Cookalong Clwb, and Graeme Wilson from Slade Farm Organics who each shared their stories of working with the Bridgend Sustainable Food Partnership network over the last couple of years.

The speakers shared their experiences from projects which help children learn to cook and grow their own food, partnerships between primary schools and a working organic farm, and programmes which provide affordable, nutritious meals while tackling the issue of surplus food.

Alison Westwood, founder of Baobab Bach CIC said: “Our social enterprise works with local communities to help reduce food waste, tackle poverty, build skills and support health and wellbeing. Through the Bridgend Sustainable Food Partnership we’ve been able to strengthen our links across the whole local food network.

“By taking a long-term view and looking at the overall food system, The Food Partnership is working to strengthen local partnerships, support food skills and education at all levels, and make the best use of community resources. Together, we’re all working towards a sustainable food system that benefits our people, businesses, communities and the environment for years to come,” she said.

With a Sustainable Food Strategy already developed for Bridgend county borough, the Food Summit delegates also participated in workshops to help shape the Sustainable Food Partnership’s new annual action plan.

The strategy sets five key priorities for the development of the local food system: sustainable food economy, ensuring healthy food for all, growing the good food movement, protecting the planet, and improving catering and procurement.

To find out more about the work of the Bridgend Sustainable Food Partnership, visit: https://www.bridgendfoodpartnership.co.uk/news-events