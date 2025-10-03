Foodbank demands cap on GP letter fees after disabled man forced to live in car

A south Wales foodbank is calling for an end to uncapped GP charges for providing diagnosis confirmation letters required to access disability benefits.

Vale Foodbank says the charges are forcing some of the most vulnerable people in the Vale of Glamorgan and wider society into crisis, even needlessly prolonging homelessness.

The campaign was sparked by a local man who had to live in his car for over a year after a GP charged £50 for a letter he needed to apply for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) that confirmed his diagnosis.

At the time, he was unable to work and was receiving just £62 a week in Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) to live on, and did not have the money for the letter.

‘No choice’

The foodbank has also heard from others in the Vale of Glamorgan who have been charged as much as £100 for similar letters.

Graham Loveluck-Edwards, who campaigns on behalf of Vale Foodbank, said: “This man had no choice. He ended up living in his car for a year, just because he couldn’t afford a piece of paper.

“These letters are not a luxury — they are a requirement for disabled people to access the support they are entitled to,” said Loveluck-Edwards. “If your income is less than £100 a week, and you’re asked to pay £50 to £100 just to make a benefit claim, how are you supposed to eat?”

Vale Foodbank says it has seen a sharp increase in the number of disabled people needing emergency food support over the past year. Many cite delays in benefit claims or unaffordable GP fees as key reasons.

‘Non-NHS work’

Both NHS Wales and the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have stated that these letters are classed as “non-NHS work.” That means GP practices are legally allowed to set their prices with no cap or regulation.

Loveluck-Edwards continued: “This is a gap in the system that’s punishing people for being disabled.

“We understand that GPs are under pressure. But there has to be a way to protect patients who simply can’t afford these costs.

“When you apply for Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, or other support, you aren’t expected to pay a third party for your claim to be processed. But disabled people are being told they need to pay for medical evidence. Why them and no one else?

“It’s a hidden disability tax — and it’s completely unjust.

Campaign

Vale Foodbank is urging health authorities and government to take action immediately. The campaign is calling for:

A cap on GP charges for benefit-related letters, especially for those on low incomes or disability benefits

Clear guidance from NHS Wales to GP practices, advising against charging excessive fees

A review of the benefit process, so people are not financially penalised for providing medical evidence

The charity is also encouraging people who have experienced similar issues to come forward and share their stories.

“The welfare system is supposed to be a safety net,” said Loveluck-Edwards. “But if people can’t even afford to apply for the support they need, that net has holes in it.”