Foodbanks warned cuts to disability benefits risk pushing more people into poverty

Foodbanks have warned that cuts to disability benefits risk pushing more people into poverty.

The foodbank networks covering the Rhondda, Cynon, and Taff-Ely areas said they are deeply concerned about the UK Government’s cuts to disability benefits warning they risk pushing more people into poverty.

They said that already 75% of people who have come to foodbanks are disabled or live in a household where someone is meaning disabled people are disproportionately more likely to face hunger.

In 2023-24 some 22% of people at Taff-Ely foodbank, 20% at Pontypridd foodbank, and 19% at Rhondda foodbank cited long-term health conditions as a key reason for needing support, highlighting the failures of the current system to prevent hardship, the foodbanks said.

And while they welcome the rise in the basic rate of universal credit the RCT foodbank networks say they strongly oppose the UK Government’s cuts to universal credit health and tighter PIP (personal independence payment) eligibility.

Hunger

A spokesperson for the foodbanks stated: “Disabled people are already three times more likely to experience hunger. Cutting support will only deepen this crisis. We are hearing first-hand about the stress and anxiety these cuts are causing to disabled people.”

The foodbank networks in RCT are urging the government to rethink these cuts and instead introduce an essentials guarantee into universal credit to ensure everyone can afford the essentials such as food, toiletries, and utilities and that no-one needs a foodbank to survive.

‘Inherited’

A DWP spokesman said: “Helping people into good work and financial independence is at the heart of our Plan to Change but the broken social security system we inherited is failing people who can and have the potential to work as well as the people it’s meant to be there for.

“That’s why we’re delivering a £1bn employment support package to break down barriers for disabled people into work. We’re also rebalancing universal credit payment levels so the benefit’s main rate rises permanently above inflation for the first time in a boost for low-income families.

“Our reforms will ensure the most vulnerable and severely disabled people are supported to live with dignity whilst making sure that everyone who can realise the benefits of work is expected and supported to do so.”

