Footage of deportations shown on TikTok account launched by Home Office

A TikTok account posting footage of deportations and arrests by immigration enforcement has been launched by the Home Office.

Secure Borders UK was set up on Tuesday with the slogan: “Restoring order and control to our borders.”

The first 20-second video shared shows people handcuffed being escorted on to planes and raids being carried out to arrest illegal workers.

It ends with a message reading: “And it’s just getting started.”

According to The Sun newspaper, the Home Office said the account is aimed at tackling online misinformation and to deter people from making the dangerous crossing over the English Channel.

But shadow home secretary Chris Philp told the paper: “This is yet another pathetic gimmick that won’t work.

“The idea that putting some posts on TikTok will stop illegal immigrants is laughable – just like the Government’s previous gimmick to smash the gangs.”

It comes as the Home Office published figures showing a record level of arrests and visits over illegal working since current records began in 2019.

Some 12,791 visits took place in 2025, up 57% from 8,122 in the previous year, to businesses such as nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops.

Arrests were also at a record high of 8,971 last year, up nearly 59% compared to 5,647 in 2024 – the previous highest point in data published by the Home Office.

Of those arrested, 1,087 people have been removed from the UK so far.