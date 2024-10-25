Footage shows moment Cardiff drug dealers were caught after ramming police car

Officer worn camera footage shows the moment two Cardiff drug dealers were caught after ramming a police car in a bid to evade arrest.

In March, 2024, Aladje Balde and Bavine Durame, both 21, were travelling in a white Toyota Yaris in Roath, when they were seen by roads policing officers.

As the officers activated their blue lights and siren for them to stop, Balde, who was driving, reversed into the police car to get away before their car was penned-in by another police vehicle.

The men tried to get away but were arrested moments later.

Officers searched their vehicle and found hundreds of pounds in cash, Rambo-style knives, and digital scales.

While in police custody, officers found crack cocaine hidden in Durame’s underwear.

A mobile phone seized by officers showed clear evidence of drug dealing.

Aladje Balde, of Sedgemoore Road, Llanrumney, was charged with possessing cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possessing a knife in a public place and driving offences.

Bavine Durame, of Bishop Road, Sandwell, England, was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cocaine.

Both men pleaded guilty and appeared to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, October 23, where they were both jailed for three years.

