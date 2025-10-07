Footage shows rescue of surfer caught in powerful rip current off Welsh coast

Footage has been released showing the dramatic rescue of a surfer stranded in choppy waters and gale-force winds after getting dragged out to sea by a powerful rip current.

Ben Fraser, 30, was saved by Porthcawl RNLI after a member of the public walking their dog spotted him waving in distress.

Rip current

Mr Fraser has 15 years of surfing experience but said he was not familiar with the strength of the rip current and thought he would be able to paddle to safety.

However, he found himself being pulled even further out in severe weather conditions and signalled for help.

He was then spotted by the dogwalker, who made a 999 call to the coastguard.

He said: “I attempted to get onto the rocks at the cliffs, but soon realised it was too dangerous.

“Although I felt pretty calm, I knew I couldn’t get back to the beach myself and that the light was fading fast, which might have made it harder for people to spot me or for the lifeboat to find me.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the lady that saw me wave and called 999 for the Coastguard, her quick thinking meant the lifeboat reached me before it was dark.”

Drifted

The lifeboat was launched shortly after 7.30pm on September 10 and Mr Fraser was located off Hutchwns Point, having drifted over half a mile away from the main bay.

Gareth Collins, of Porthcawl RNLI, said: “Despite the strong winds gusting to force 7/8 and rough seas, we were able to get on scene quickly and soon spotted Ben off Hutchwns Point.

“We rescue people without judgement and this rescue proves that even those with experience in the water might need our help one day.

“We are delighted that Ben was unharmed.”