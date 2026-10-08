Football club chairman faces complaint to FAW after endorsing far-right agitator

Martin Shipton

A controversial football club chairman has been reported to the Football Association of Wales for allegedly bringing the game into disrepute through a series of social media posts, including one endorsing a far-right activist who is in custody after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife.

Nick Pritchard chairs CPD Dinas Bangor City 1876, which plays in the Cymru North league. He is a businessman in Bangor and a member of Bangor City Council.

In a complaint to the FAW Discipline and Integrity Team, local resident Tony Jones states: “I am writing to lodge a formal complaint regarding the public conduct of Nick Pritchard, the Chairman of CPD Dinas Bangor City 1876, for severe breaches of FAW rules regarding social media conduct, anti-discrimination, and bringing the game into disrepute (Rule 4.1.5).

“Mr. Pritchard has used his widely viewed public Facebook profile to openly endorse extreme right-wing figures, promote criminal damage, use highly abusive profanity, and post derogatory material regarding nationality and race. As a club chairman and a ‘subordinate’ under FAW regulations, his conduct directly contravenes the FAW’s PAWB equality strategy and its code of conduct for club officials.”

One of the key aims of the PAWB equality strategy is “to improve the confidence and process of reporting discriminatory incidents, while proactively challenging discriminatory attitudes and behaviour”.

Setting out what he sees as Mr Pritchard’s specific breaches of FAW Conduct Rules, Mr Jones states:

1. Endorsing Criminal Activity and Far-Right Agitators (Bringing the Game into Disrepute)

Mr Pritchard published a video showing a migrant dinghy in the English Channel being intentionally slashed and sabotaged. In his caption, he openly praised Daniel Thomas (“Danny Tommo”)—a widely known extreme-right activist. He stated: “In times of war would you want someone like Danny Thomas protecting your Country ? Or men that just sat idle pretending nothing’s going on.” Endorsing vigilante action and far-right figures brings CPD Dinas Bangor City 1876 and Welsh football into severe disrepute.

2. Abusive Language and Profanity

In the same public post, Mr. Pritchard uses highly offensive language unbefitting a club official, publicly publishing terms including “f@@@ed,” “w@@ker landlords,” “shit show,” and “fking colour”.

3. Breaches of Equality and Anti-Discrimination (PAWB)

Across multiple posts, Mr. Pritchard repeatedly targets vulnerable people seeking international protection, aggressively profiling them as “gangs of illegally entering men” and “gangs of men breaking UK law.” He uses inflammatory rhetoric to portray them as an inherent danger to local children, stating they are “Not the best acting neighbours for our 17 & 18 year old sons and daughters.” This aggressive stereotyping based on nationality and immigration status directly violates the FAW’s commitment to creating an inclusive and non-discriminatory environment in Welsh football.

Mr Jones concludes: “As the chairman of a prominent local football club, Mr. Pritchard’s actions reflect directly on the sport.”

Daniel Thomas, otherwise known as Danny Tommo, is a close associate of the far-right agitator and serial criminal Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.

On September 22, 2026, Thomas recorded himself on a small boat in the English Channel, tracking two dinghies that were carrying asylum seekers. As the migrants were assisted off one of the dinghies, he approached it, shouting “Let’s get rid of that boat”. He then slashed the side of the dinghy with a knife while a French rescue worker was still on board. Police said that they were examining footage of him slashing the dinghy. Soon after, the RNLI facilitated the transfer of the asylum seekers to a Border Force vessel.

The day after the slashing, Thomas was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life, as well as several offences under maritime law. He recorded his arrest, which was streamed on his YouTube channel. The next evening, police announced that Thomas had been charged with criminal damage and failing to disclose his phone PIN.

On September 29, he was refused bail and was again remanded in custody. The trial date was set for March 1, 2027.

A spokesperson for the FAW said: “The FAW is aware of Mr Pritchard’s social media posts and can confirm that a complaint has been made against him, but will be making no further comment at this time.”

Nick Pritchard is no stranger to trouble. In 2010, he was imprisoned for three and a half years for his involvement in a gang that grew cannabis plants worth £14m at properties he supplied in Bangor.

After we published details of his conviction earlier this year, he posted highly abusive messages about Nation.Cymru, calling our journalists “rats” and worse, and vowing to get us closed down.

Subsequently, a member of the public made a formal complaint about Pritchard’s bullying behaviour towards us.

Pritchard then turned his sights on the local resident, publishing outrageous and wholly fabricated allegations against him. These included claims that he harasses women, that his actions “make them scared for their lives”, that he is “a serious threat”, operates “fake profiles” and has “a track record of bullying women”. He also suggested that individuals should attempt to “find IP or email addresses” for the purpose of targeting him.

We asked Mr Pritchard to comment, but he did not respond to our message.

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