Football club wants to build new stand following promotion

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A football club hopes to build a new stand at their home ground, following promotion to the Cymru South last season.

Treowen Stars AFC has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council for planning permission for the new stand, which could provide seating for 150 spectators.

According to planning documents, the steel seated stand would be located directly behind the southern goal area.

A design statement, submitted by agent Chris Pearce, argues the new stand would have “no impact on local heritage, flooding, biodiversity or traffic”.

Community use

Mr Pearce said the stand “supports the community use of the football facility” and “is designed to match the scale and function of a grassroots football venue”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 25/0562/FULL.

