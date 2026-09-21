Football club’s expansion put on hold over planning permission issue

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for new community facilities at a football club in north Wales have been put on hold after council officers discovered that some of the existing buildings at the ground do not have planning permission.

At a Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ this week, councillors voted to defer the application for Penmaenmawr Phoenix Football Club despite officers initially recommending approval.

Mr David Roberts submitted a planning application seeking permission to develop the clubhouse at the site on Conway Road.

The plans involved a single-storey extension to the existing clubhouse, providing a room for a community hub and an outdoor terrace.

The proposals also included changes to the existing parking area, including the creation of formal parking bays and a disabled parking space.

The planning report said the site comprises a pitch, stands, portacabins and clubhouse, with the existing clubhouse containing a reception foyer, bar, kitchen, lounge, storage, and toilet areas.

Planning officers had recommended that permission be granted subject to conditions.

But councillors were told at Wednesday’s meeting that an issue had been identified concerning planning permission for some of the existing buildings on the site.

The council had also received complaints about disturbances at the club.

Conwy’s head of planning Paula Jones said: “Just to let members know, one objection has been received. The concerns relate to the continued noise and disturbance from existing activities, the use of amplified music and loudspeakers systems, vehicles leaving the site at excessive speed, creating road safety concerns.

“However, I’d like to inform members that I’ve carried out a review of this application, and unfortunately, I’ve noticed a discrepancy with the application.”

“It would appear that some of the existing buildings, particularly one that is attached to the proposed application, doesn’t benefit from planning permission at this present time, and therefore it is unfortunate because I do know this is a grant-funded application.

“However, I’m in discussions with the applicant at the moment, and we are looking at ways to resolve this.”

She added: “So we are asking for members to defer making a decision on this application. We’re in discussions. The application might be withdrawn, but they will need to come in with a new application that regularises the current situation.”

Cllr Alan Hunter then said the club losing the grant funding was a concern.

But Ms Jones admitted that was a risk and then reaffirmed that officers would work with the applicant, who would need to see the development completed by March 2027 to benefit from the unspecified funding.

Cllr Austin Roberts proposed councillors defer the matter, this was seconded by Cllr Trystan Lewis, and the committee unanimously backed the decision.

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