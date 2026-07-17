Football coaching student completes degree after kidney failure diagnosis weeks before graduation

Nation.Cymru staff

A football coaching student has overcome a life-changing health battle to complete his degree after being diagnosed with kidney failure just weeks before graduating.

When Elliot Boston began studying for a BSc (Hons) Sport Coaching and Development at the University of South Wales (USW), he hoped the degree would help him turn his lifelong passion for football coaching into a career.

He never imagined that, just weeks before completing his final year, he would be fighting for his health in intensive care.

The 22-year-old, who studies through USW’s partnership with the English Football League (EFL), was suddenly diagnosed with kidney failure after initially believing he had a chest infection.

“I thought I just had a cold or chest infection,” Elliot said. “I was struggling to breathe and coughing up blood, so eventually I went to hospital. They found my blood pressure was dangerously high and I ended up in intensive care.”

After further tests, Elliot was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition that caused his immune system to attack his kidneys. One kidney has permanently failed and the other has severely reduced function, meaning he will eventually need a kidney transplant.

Despite spending weeks in hospital and facing an uncertain future, Elliot was determined not to let his illness prevent him from graduating.

“I was so close to finishing,” he said. “I didn’t want to give up and have to repeat the whole year. I was doing assignments from my hospital bed, even though I was being told to rest. That’s how much I wanted to finish.”

Although doctors advised him not to attend his final residential trip to USW, Elliot was determined to be there.

“I couldn’t even carry my own bag because I was so weak. My friends carried it for me,” he said. “The staff were brilliant and made adjustments so I could take part in a way that worked for me, and everyone was really understanding. I’m very grateful because it helped me complete the course.”

Elliot says the support he received throughout his degree extended beyond academic adjustments.

Having always considered himself shy and lacking confidence, he credits the course with helping him grow personally.

“When I first started, I was really quiet and didn’t have much confidence speaking to people,” he said. “As time went on, I got to know people from different clubs and made friends. The residentials really helped because they included activities that brought everyone together. I definitely became much more confident.”

Elliot was able to study the USW course at Middlesborough Football Club, which proved to be the right decision for him.

“I wasn’t ready to leave home and I had work and family commitments,” he said. “Flexible study suited my lifestyle perfectly. The coaching experiences and sports science modules really appealed to me.”

Football has been part of Elliot’s life since childhood. Inspired by coaching alongside his father as a teenager, he hopes to build a career in football analysis once his health allows.

“Analysing the game and helping players improve really interests me,” he said. “At the moment I need to focus on my health, but that’s still where I’d like my career to go.”

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