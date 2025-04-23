Football fan killed himself day after racism allegation at match

An HGV driver who killed himself hours after police launched a probe into an alleged racist gesture made at a football match “could not face the embarrassment” of a potential club ban or jail term, an inquest heard.

Keen Chester FC fan Andrew Paul Hewitt, 52, was found hanging at his family home in Flint, north Wales, on December 1, the day after he attended an away fixture at National League rivals Warrington Town.

Following the match, video emerged online of a “small group” of Chester fans making gestures towards a Warrington player, a hearing at County Hall, Ruthin, was told on Wednesday.

Chester FC released a statement in which it expressed its discontent with the video and later said an individual had been identified and police would take appropriate action, the inquest heard.

‘Out of character’

In a statement, Mr Hewitt’s brother Alan said the father-of-one’s behaviour was “completely out of character”.

He said: “Andrew got caught up in the moment.”

He added that his brother must have read the club statement, together with comments online, and thought he would either face a lengthy ban or a custodial sentence, and “could not face the embarrassment of either outcome”.

A note was found at Mr Hewitt’s home in Palace Close which read: “I f***** up. Sorry.”

‘Hard-working’

A number of family members attended the brief hearing at County Hall where Mr Hewitt was described as a “hard-working individual” who had followed Chester FC home and away for 40 years, and was in a long-term relationship with Hayley Williams.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, HM Coroner for North Wales John Gittins expressed his condolences as he told the family: “It is a very tragic loss in very extreme, difficult circumstances.

“I can see this is a gentleman who is very much missed and the hole he has left is very difficult to fill in all of your lives.”

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email [email protected].

