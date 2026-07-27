Football partnership aims to inspire community litter picks across Wales

Cabinet Minister Llyr Gruffydd has backed a project from Keep Wales Tidy and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to encourage people to get involved in litter picking this summer.

A new FAW litter picking hub was unveiled at STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham ahead of the 28 June UEFA European Under-19 Championship final.

During a visit in July, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd was joined by Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire and local volunteers as part of a community clean-up.

The Wrexham Hub, stocked with litter picking equipment, will remain at the venue following the tournament, providing a lasting resource for local clubs, volunteers and community groups to support future clean-up events.

Similar hubs are already up and running at grounds in Bangor, Caernarfon and Denbigh.

Llyr Gruffydd said: “We want the places people live to be cleaner and greener – that’s a core part of what this government is here to do. That’s why I’m pleased to announce four new permanent litter-picking hubs opening across North Wales.

“They join more than 200 Welsh Government-funded hubs already up and running, where volunteers can come and borrow equipment from Keep Wales Tidy for free to run their own litter-picks. It’s brilliant to see the Football Association of Wales take sustainability to heart when putting this tournament together.

“The investment they’ve made in local communities will leave a lasting difference, long after the games come to an end.”

Working in partnership with FAW, Keep Wales Tidy said they hope to reach thousands of supporters, and also want to promote the wider network of Litter Picking Hubs across Wales.

Funded by Welsh Government, there are nearly 250 Litter Picking Hubs nationwide, based in venues including leisure centres, libraries and community centres.

Open to individuals, families, community groups and businesses, the Hubs offer free access to all the equipment needed to organise a safe clean-up, such as litter pickers, hoops, hi-vis vests, and bin bags.

Noel Mooney, Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales, said: “Football has an incredible ability to bring people together and inspire positive action, both on and off the pitch.

“At the FAW, we recognise that we have a responsibility not only to minimise the environmental impact of our game, but also to use the power of football to encourage people to care for the places where they live, play and support their teams.

“Working alongside Keep Wales Tidy, Welsh Government, Clubs and our local partners, these new Litter Picking Hubs will continue to support community action in North Wales long after the final whistle has blown.

“Our ambition is to create a cleaner, greener future for Welsh football. Whether it is through reducing litter, protecting nature or inspiring the next generation to take action in their own communities, every small action makes a difference.

“By working together, we can ensure football continues to be a force for positive environmental change across Wales.”

We know that people care deeply about where they live and want to make a difference. By providing free access to equipment, our Litter Picking Hubs are making it easier than ever to get involved in help keep local areas clean and welcoming.

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, added: “With the support of the FAW and Welsh Government, we hope to inspire thousands of people to become litter heroes and make this a summer of community action.”

Visit the Keep Wales Tidy map to find your nearest Litter Picking Hub.

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