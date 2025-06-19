Footfall climbs to record levels at historic shopping centre

Visitor numbers at a historic shopping centre in Cardiff have increased to record levels.

In December, a record 657,740 visitors came through the Morgan Quarter, which is made up of the Morgan and Royal Arcades – a 23.5% increase compared to the same month in 2023, and a 62% increase on Christmas 2022.

The trend has continued into 2025, with every month seeing a significant increase in footfall compared with 2024. Sunshine in April brought 386,383 visitors to the shopping centre, 19.6% higher than in the same month in 2024.

Challenges

While retail continues to face challenges, retailers at Morgan Quarter are reporting strong sales performance, with many exceeding year-on-year benchmarks.

According to recent data from Barclays, British households increased their spending by 4.5% in April, the largest jump since June 2023, driven by a surge in non-essential spending such as dining, entertainment and treats.

New business arrivals including adventure clothing brand Finisterre, activewear brand Sweaty Betty, Chocomelt Station, Dino Fossils, and Naturiol Kitchen have continued to strengthen the leisure and retail offering at the Morgan Quarter.

Two unique businesses – in mother and daughter duo Arcade Wool Shop, and focaccia bread sandwich specialists Square and Fair – have also joined the Morgan Quarter in the second quarter of 2025 and have already cemented themselves among the growing community of store in the historic arcades.

Community

Easter saw visitors to the Morgan Quarter take part in a free Easter Egg Trail and Easter Eggstravaganza, with Bird & Blend seeing a 30% increase in its sales thanks to its specialist tea offering. Non-profit Queer Emporium continues to see its events attracting huge popularity.

Marika Jones, Morgan Quarter centre manager, said: “These positive footfall numbers prove the Morgan Quarter is responding to changes in consumer habits and is increasing its popularity to visitors. We’re continuing to see significant success for our newest businesses as well as our well-established favourites.

“There is a real sense of community among the businesses here. Everyone wishes each other success, working together to encourage more people to visit these unique arcades.”

For more information, visit morganquarter.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

