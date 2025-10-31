MPs challenge Welsh Secretary over energy infrastructure, warning Wales has ‘sacrificed enough’

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP, David Chadwick, has challenged the Secretary of State for Wales in the House of Commons over plans for new wind turbines and electricity pylons across Powys.

The MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe accused energy developers of exploiting Welsh land for profit while giving little back to local communities.

Bute Energy and GreenGen Cymru (both owned by Windward Energy Limited) have proposed a series of new wind farms and accompanying power lines across Mid Wales, including through rural parts of Powys such as the Epynt.

The companies have faced widespread criticism from residents and community groups concerned about the visual and environmental impact of the pylons and turbines, as well as the lack of direct economic benefit for local areas.

During Welsh Questions this week in Parliament, Ann Davies, Plaid Cymru MP for Caerfyrddin raised the question ‘What discussions have taken place on the replacement of overhead pylons with underground cabling?’

She then added that her constituency is the location of two major infrastructural projects, a 97km and a 60km network of pylons, along with 248 230m tall wind turbines.

The Plaid Cymru MP continued: “The cumulative impact of these projects is significant, occupying land that could support other development, and it remains unclear whether they will lower electricity bills or improve electricity connectivity…”

After comments made by Henry Tuffnell, Labour MP for Mid & South Pembrokeshire, Jo Stevens added: “Labour is the only party that is committed to investing in renewable energy, energy that will bring down bills and create thousands of jobs for people right across Wales.

“Plaid and Reform are against renewable infrastructure. Plaid and the SNP don’t want nuclear, Plaid’s economy spokesperson in the Senedd is anti-nuclear. They’re happy to see people pay higher bills, they’re happy to spurn investment, and they’re happy to see job opportunities slashed.”

David Chadwick MP then raised the history of the Epynt community. Referring to new proposals by Bute Energy and its financial backers to build large-scale wind farms across Mid Wales, David pressed the Secretary of State to recognise that the area has already “sacrificed enough.”

He asked: “During the Second World War, over 200 people were forced to leave their homes and give up their land in Epynt when more than half the community was taken for use by the Ministry of Defence.

“Now, Bute Energy and their wealthy investment bank backers want to take the rest. Does the Secretary of State agree that Epynt has already sacrificed enough, and will she work with me to defend the Welsh countryside from once again having its wealth extracted from it with no benefit to local communities?”

In 1940, the MoD requisitioned around 54 square kilometres of land on the Epynt for military training, forcing more than 200 residents from over 50 farms to leave their homes with little notice or compensation. The community, once thriving and largely Welsh-speaking, was scattered across Mid Wales.

The land remains under military control to this day, and the loss of Epynt continues to symbolise an injustice for many former residents and for Welsh rural life.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens then responded: “It sounds like the Liberal Democrats in Wales have the same position as Plaid Cymru. [Labour’s] priority is to drive growth, lower bills and create jobs through our new green energy revolution, and that includes people in his constituency.

“Investment in his constituency should be something he should be welcoming.”

Following the exchange, David Chadwick MP said: “The people of Powys have always played their part in the national interest, but they should not be forced to sacrifice their landscape yet again for the profit of distant investors.

“I support renewable energy, but it must be developed in a way that works for local people and delivers real community benefit. Covering our hillsides with industrial-scale wind farms without proper consultation or the consent of the local population is not the answer.

“I was disappointed that the Welsh Secretary did not back my calls today.

“What’s most disappointing is that Labour, both in Westminster and Cardiff Bay, seem content to hand over our hillsides to these companies and their wealthy backers.

“The Welsh countryside has given more than enough. It is time the UK and Welsh Governments stood up for our communities and ensured that the transition to green energy is fair, balanced and locally led.”

David Chadwick MP has previously called for undergrounding where possible, citing that if it can be done in the Cotswolds to protect national landscapes, it can be done in Wales.