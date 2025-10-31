MPs challenge Welsh Secretary over energy infrastructure, warning Wales has ‘sacrificed enough’
Welsh Liberal Democrat MP, David Chadwick, has challenged the Secretary of State for Wales in the House of Commons over plans for new wind turbines and electricity pylons across Powys.
The MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe accused energy developers of exploiting Welsh land for profit while giving little back to local communities.
Bute Energy and GreenGen Cymru (both owned by Windward Energy Limited) have proposed a series of new wind farms and accompanying power lines across Mid Wales, including through rural parts of Powys such as the Epynt.
The companies have faced widespread criticism from residents and community groups concerned about the visual and environmental impact of the pylons and turbines, as well as the lack of direct economic benefit for local areas.
During Welsh Questions this week in Parliament, Ann Davies, Plaid Cymru MP for Caerfyrddin raised the question ‘What discussions have taken place on the replacement of overhead pylons with underground cabling?’
She then added that her constituency is the location of two major infrastructural projects, a 97km and a 60km network of pylons, along with 248 230m tall wind turbines.
The Plaid Cymru MP continued: “The cumulative impact of these projects is significant, occupying land that could support other development, and it remains unclear whether they will lower electricity bills or improve electricity connectivity…”
After comments made by Henry Tuffnell, Labour MP for Mid & South Pembrokeshire, Jo Stevens added: “Labour is the only party that is committed to investing in renewable energy, energy that will bring down bills and create thousands of jobs for people right across Wales.
“Plaid and Reform are against renewable infrastructure. Plaid and the SNP don’t want nuclear, Plaid’s economy spokesperson in the Senedd is anti-nuclear. They’re happy to see people pay higher bills, they’re happy to spurn investment, and they’re happy to see job opportunities slashed.”
David Chadwick MP then raised the history of the Epynt community. Referring to new proposals by Bute Energy and its financial backers to build large-scale wind farms across Mid Wales, David pressed the Secretary of State to recognise that the area has already “sacrificed enough.”
He asked: “During the Second World War, over 200 people were forced to leave their homes and give up their land in Epynt when more than half the community was taken for use by the Ministry of Defence.
“Now, Bute Energy and their wealthy investment bank backers want to take the rest. Does the Secretary of State agree that Epynt has already sacrificed enough, and will she work with me to defend the Welsh countryside from once again having its wealth extracted from it with no benefit to local communities?”
In 1940, the MoD requisitioned around 54 square kilometres of land on the Epynt for military training, forcing more than 200 residents from over 50 farms to leave their homes with little notice or compensation. The community, once thriving and largely Welsh-speaking, was scattered across Mid Wales.
The land remains under military control to this day, and the loss of Epynt continues to symbolise an injustice for many former residents and for Welsh rural life.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens then responded: “It sounds like the Liberal Democrats in Wales have the same position as Plaid Cymru. [Labour’s] priority is to drive growth, lower bills and create jobs through our new green energy revolution, and that includes people in his constituency.
“Investment in his constituency should be something he should be welcoming.”
Following the exchange, David Chadwick MP said: “The people of Powys have always played their part in the national interest, but they should not be forced to sacrifice their landscape yet again for the profit of distant investors.
“I support renewable energy, but it must be developed in a way that works for local people and delivers real community benefit. Covering our hillsides with industrial-scale wind farms without proper consultation or the consent of the local population is not the answer.
“I was disappointed that the Welsh Secretary did not back my calls today.
“What’s most disappointing is that Labour, both in Westminster and Cardiff Bay, seem content to hand over our hillsides to these companies and their wealthy backers.
“The Welsh countryside has given more than enough. It is time the UK and Welsh Governments stood up for our communities and ensured that the transition to green energy is fair, balanced and locally led.”
David Chadwick MP has previously called for undergrounding where possible, citing that if it can be done in the Cotswolds to protect national landscapes, it can be done in Wales.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Why is Jo Stevens allowed to lie so much? Surely there are standards
At last people are beginning to realise that Labour are as guilty as other Westminster parties in extracting the wealth from Wales at no gain to our nation and its people. Our high electric charges are due to OFGEN’s agreement with Service providers in Wales and Labour has never questioned this! Gwlad is in favour of generating green energy but not 230 metre high turbines on our hills for the purpose of improving an economy over the border!
Plaid should match renewable investment in their manifesto, it might not have to be wind turbines, but it has to be something. Whether tidal power, lagoons, more turbines out at sea, solar panels… whatever. We need the infrastructure to go with it as well.
There are some who say that Wales meets its own needs in energy already, but it’s not about meeting current need, it’s about meeting future need and ensuring we have a good value income stream, because Welsh Lamb doesn’t fetch in nearly as much as it should.
Wales generates far in excess of its own current and future energy needs. This is a repeat of the water situation, where our communities were destroyed to benefit consumers in England.
As far as an income stream goes, this is not an income stream for Wales – it will benefit English or Scottish companies and shareholders, despite the use of names traditionally associated with Wales – looking at you, Bute.
Cofiwch Dryweryn!
Jo Steven’s response to David Chadwick was factually inaccurate, as well as being downright rude. Anyone with any knowledge of the science and application of wind turbines would take her to task – if she was prepared to listen, something our Welsh government seem incapable of. One important point – whilst BUTE Energy and GreenGen do have plans to build on much of mid Wales, the Epynt area is being targeted by ‘Wind2’.