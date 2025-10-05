‘For me it is the best job in the world’ – celebrating World Teachers’ Day

This World Teachers’ Day (October 5th) the Welsh Government is highlighting the pathways and support available for those looking to start the journey to becoming a teacher.

In Wales, a teacher’s salary currently starts at £33,700 and can reach up to £146,300 for a headteacher. Secondary school teachers in key subjects (Biology, Chemistry ,Design & Technology, Information Technology, Mathematics, Modern Foreign Languages (MFL), Physics and Welsh) are in particular demand.

There are several incentives to help people into teaching and the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle has confirmed a programme of support for 2026, which once again includes Priority Subject Incentive, the Minority Ethnic Incentive, and Welsh language incentive the Iaith Athrawon Yfory.

Incentives for postgraduate study are available up to £25,000 for those not on the salaried route.

Salaried route

The salaried route provides an employment-based route into teaching delivered by the Open University ITE partnership over a two-year PGCE course. Meaning, whilst being based at a school you can qualify for your PGCE and earn simultaneously.

The salaried route was introduced by Welsh Government in 2020 and includes funding for training fees. Since its launch, 505 graduates have benefited from this form of training, with schools across Wales also benefiting from the additional support from trainee teachers being paid for by the government.

The salaried route can be undertaken by those wishing to become primary teachers or secondary teachers in the following subject areas:

Science

Maths

Welsh

English (with options in Drama or Media)

Design and Technology

Modern Foreign Languages (MFL)

Computing/ICT

This route is particularly useful for student teachers who may not have been able to access the profession otherwise, with over half (61%) of the people choosing this route being over 30.

‘Go for it’

One teacher who has benefited from this route is Michael Rees.

Michael started on the original cohort of the salaried route in 2020. Working as a school science technician at Ysgol Gyfun Rhydywaun, Michael become interested in becoming a teacher and looked at the options available to him, including the PGCE salaried route.

With the support of his Headteacher he was able to do his PGCE at the school where he was already working, something which Michael says was a huge benefit for him.

Now six years into his teaching career, and a PGCE Mentor himself for new starters, Michael reflects on the opportunity he had through the salaried route: “Every day that I teach feels like a privilege, to be a part of teaching young people and to see their interest in a science grow is incredibly rewarding.

“For me it is the best job in the world, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to do my PGCE whilst earning.

“When I first left university, I didn’t think about a career in teaching but being a part of the school as a science technician I quickly found myself wanting to not just help with preparing the science classes, but to also teach them.

“Teaching has provided me the opportunity to not only use my science skills, but I am delighted that I am able to use my Welsh Language skills daily.

“I really would encourage people to find out about the options around teaching and go for it.”

Miss Lisa Williams Headteacher, Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Rhydywaun, said: “As Headteachers, we see every day the difference that dedicated teachers and learning support staff make to the lives of our pupils. In Wales, and particularly in Welsh-medium schools, we know we face challenges in recruitment – which is why varied and flexible routes into teaching are absolutely vital.

“These pathways not only open the door for talented individuals like Michael, who may not have entered the profession otherwise, but they also enrich our schools with a more diverse range of experiences, skills and perspectives. By supporting the salaried PGCE, we are investing in passionate people who can inspire our learners and strengthen the future of Welsh education.”

Incentives

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “I am pleased once again to confirm a package of incentives to support those already training and to help attract more people to the teaching profession. Michael’s story is a positive example of how the support available is making a real difference to people starting their journey into teaching.

“It’s fantastic to see that over 500 people have opted to train via the salaried route. As it reaches its five-year milestone, this route continues to provide opportunities for people to enter the teaching profession, some who may not have been able to without it. It’s an option that is really making a difference to individuals and schools.

“On World Teachers’ Day I want to thank our teachers and recognise the incredible work they do in shaping the next generation. For those who are thinking about teaching, I would encourage you to find out more about the support available.”

Dr Sarah Stewart, Director of The Open University in Wales PGCE programme said: “Five years ago, the first very first PGCE students entered the OU’s virtual doors. I’m so proud that in this time, we’ve helped create over 500 qualified teachers. I pay tribute to their hard work, the expert tuition and guidance from the whole OU in Wales team, and the strong partnership we’ve created with the Welsh Government and schools across Wales.

“I give particular thanks to our six lead schools who work side-by-side with us to bring together high-quality academic learning and authentic classroom experiences.

“Increasingly, teaching students in Wales are seeing the benefit of studying over two years. It allows them to continue to earn a living, spend time with friends and family, alongside studying for a rewarding career. Our school leaders say this immersion greatly boosts readiness for the profession. The route is attracting people from diverse backgrounds, many of whom are changing vocations, bringing a wealth of experience with them into the classroom.”

Other ways into teaching include:

The full-time postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE) is available for primary and secondary level and takes one year to complete. It can be self-funded, or student loan and part-time maintenance grants may be available to help with costs. An honours degree is needed.

The part time PGCE is available for primary and secondary level and takes 2 years to complete. An honours degree is needed. It is an ideal way to study the PGCE around job or other commitments. It can be self-funded, or student loan and part-time maintenance grants may be available to help with costs.

A full-time undergraduate degree course, with a 3-year course available for primary level.

For more information about routes into teaching visit the Educators Wales site here. Initial Teacher Education (ITE) courses are available at providers across Wales.