Forcing disabled people to reapply for blue badges ‘defies logic’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members called for lifelong blue badges for people with permanent conditions, labelling the current renewal system as unfair, stressful and potentially discriminatory.

Carolyn Thomas, the Labour Senedd member for North Wales, expressed concerns about people being forced to re-prove their disability every three years to keep their parking permit.

She said: “I want to highlight that requiring disabled people to reapply every three years is inefficient and unfair, often causing unnecessary stress for applicants and their carers.”

Ms Thomas warned asking people to repeatedly prove their disability could be seen as indirect discrimination and a failure to make reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act.

During today’s (October 22) social justice questions in the Senedd, she raised a survey which highlighted significant concerns around fairness, dignity and social justice.

‘Defies logic’

Mark Isherwood, who also represents North Wales, warned of an “inconsistent” top-down council interpretation of Welsh Government guidance leading to disabled applicants being denied a new or renewed blue badge.

The Conservative told the Senedd: “The Welsh Government’s continued refusal to deliver a life award for those with lifelong non-improving conditions defies logic and challenges the Welsh Government’s claim to champion the social model of disability.”

Mr Isherwood, who has campaigned on disability rights for decades, also pointed to the survey by Stronger Together for Additional Needs and Disabilities (STAND) North Wales.

He said STAND North Wales recommended a life award to better serve disabled individuals and carers as well as fulfil the Welsh Government’s legal and moral responsibilities.

He quoted the community interest company as saying the current system creates barriers rather than removes them, contradicting the goals of disability rights legislation.

‘Bureaucracy’

Jane Hutt, Wales’ social justice secretary, said the Welsh Government is committed to ensuring the process of obtaining a blue badge is as fair and efficient as possible.

Ms Hutt told the Senedd that disabled people who permanently meet the eligibility criteria can be awarded a badge on a not-for-reassessment basis.

She explained: “This means that when they are reapplying after three years they will not need to provide any additional evidence from health care professionals to support their application; the only evidence needed is proof of identity, residency and a photograph.

“We regard these as reasonable and proportionate requirements to protect the integrity and robustness of the blue badge scheme but also to ensure disabled people are able to access the blue badge scheme without too much bureaucracy standing in the way.”

Ms Hutt confirmed an expert group has been set up to explore cutting down the burden facing people “with a real need for the accessible parking that the blue badge can bring”.