Foreign criminals awaiting deportation ‘could be made to wear electronic tags’

Foreign criminals could be made to wear electronic tags and subject to night-time curfews while the Government is waiting to deport them, under new plans set to be unveiled by ministers.

An amendment to the Border Security Asylum and Immigration Bill will mean tougher restrictions can be put on people who have committed a crime or have been deemed a threat to the public, but cannot yet be removed.

People who breach the restrictions could face jail time, under the plans set to be tabled in the legislation on Monday.

A Government spokesperson has said that ministers are “committed to delivering justice for victims and safer streets for our communities”.

Removal

The spokesperson added: “Any foreign nationals who commit heinous crimes should be in no doubt we will do everything to make sure they are not free on Britain’s streets, including removal from the UK at the earliest possible opportunity.

“For the foreign criminals whose removal we are pursuing, but that we are presently unable to deport, we are introducing tougher restrictions including the use of electronic tags, night-time curfews and exclusion zones.

“Breaching these conditions would be grounds for arrest and the individual could face imprisonment.”

Officials have said that the law currently limits the Government’s ability to put constraints on people who have served a prison sentence but cannot immediately be deported, or people who have not committed a crime but are considered “high harm”.

The Conservatives have also proposed amendments to the legislation which would mean migrants will have to earn more to qualify for a work visa and will not be able to bring partners to the UK unless they have been married for two years.

Effect

The party has suggested migrants will have to earn £38,700 in order to secure permission to live and work in the UK. The Tories said it will ensure migrants are “self-sufficient and do not rely on the state”.

Asked about the move on Monday, shadow home secretary Chris Philp told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, the intended effect is to bring to an end the era of mass migration.

“What we should focus on is a much smaller number of very high-skilled migrants, rather than mass low-skilled migration.”

It comes as ministers are facing questions over reports an alleged Palestinian gunman illegally crossed the Channel on a small boat.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Abu Wadee is a former key member of a militant group who has called for the slaughter of all Jews and posed with AK-47s.

Wadee, who is believed to be in his mid-30s and from the city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, is thought to have been one of the 235 migrants picked up on four small boats in the Channel on Thursday morning.

Mr Philp claimed he would be raising the case with ministers.

He said: “I’ll certainly be asking the Home Office that question.

“What the Home Office needs to do is identify where this despicable individual is and, frankly, remove him from the country back to Palestine immediately.”

