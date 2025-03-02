Foreign criminals to be deported faster with new ‘immigration crack squad’

Foreign criminals currently in Welsh prisons will be deported quicker with the deployment of a new immigration crack squad, the UK Government has announced.

A new £5 million investment will see specialist frontline staff sent to 80 jails in a bid to remove those with no right to stay and to ease the current capacity crisis, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said on Sunday.

Squad

The new squad, which will be operational by April 1, will also support the Home Office to identify and manage those going through the immigration process, deporting criminals up to 18 months before the end of their custodial sentence and transferring them to serve sentences in their home countries.

Foreign national offenders (FNOs) make up around 12% of the total prison population.

Some 2,580 FNOs have been removed since July last year, up 23% compared to the same period 12 months prior.

According to the latest MoJ figures, as of February 24 the number of prisoners in England and Wales reached 87,199.

This is the highest figure since October 21 last year (87,465), the day before more than 1,000 prisoners were released early as part of the Government’s urgent measures to ease overcrowding.

Ministers have also promised to find a total of 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031 amid other long-term measures to fix prisons and cut reoffending.

