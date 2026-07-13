Foreign Office boss sacked by Starmer submits legal challenge

The former Foreign Office chief sacked by Sir Keir Starmer over Lord Peter Mandelson’s security vetting has submitted a legal challenge over his dismissal.

Sir Olly Robbins is requesting a judicial review after he was removed as the top civil servant at the Foreign Office, the FDA Union representing him said in a statement.

His submission makes the case that Sir Keir has no statutory authority to dismiss him as the head of the diplomatic service, and that there was “no fair procedure” and “no process at all” in the dismissal.

It also says Sir Olly was given “irrational” reasons for being fired.

In April this year, questions were raised over the vetting of Lord Mandelson for his post as ambassador to the US after The Guardian reported he had failed a background check, but that officials in the Foreign Office took the rare step of overruling this to clear his appointment anyway.

Sir Keir then sacked Sir Olly, saying he had not been aware the former Labour grandee was granted developed vetting against the advice of UK Security Vetting.

The FDA said that the sacking was based on a “grievous misunderstanding” of how vetting works.

“Rather than being under a duty to tell ministers about the process leading up to the vetting decision, Olly was under an obligation not to.

“The process is independent of government ministers, who are only informed of the final outcome,” the union said.

They say this position was confirmed in a letter in September 2025 signed by the Foreign Secretary and using text drafted and approved by Downing Street.

Sir Olly said: “I bring this action reluctantly. It would have been unnecessary if the Prime Minister had simply apologised for his mistake and made amends for the distress and cost it has caused me and my family.

“Instead, I now have to ask the Courts to determine that the Prime Minister’s decisions were unlawful, unreasonable and to quash them.”