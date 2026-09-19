Foreign Office dismisses Russian threats to British ‘facilities’ in Ukraine

The Foreign Office has hit back at the Kremlin after Vladimir Putin warned British facilities in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets” if they are used to support long-range strikes against Russia.

A spokesperson said Russia was trying to “deflect attention” from its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and said it would not be dissuaded from arming Kyiv.

It came as the Russian foreign ministry summoned the UK’s deputy head of mission in Moscow Danae Dholakia to complain about British support for Ukraine in the war triggered by Mr Putin’s invasion four years ago.

The senior diplomat was warned that Russia could take “retaliatory measures” in response.

A statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry said Ms Dholakia was “issued a strong protest” over the supply of drones and other weapons systems to Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces in Ukraine.

“It was emphasised that in light of the United Kingdom’s policy the Russian side reserves the right to take necessary retaliatory measures as part of the exercise of the right to self-defence,” the statement said.

“It was confirmed that any British facilities in Ukraine that are used to strike the Russian territory shall be considered a legitimate target.

“It was stressed that full responsibility for any possible further adverse development of the situation lies with London.”

However a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “This is yet another attempt to deflect attention from Russia’s barbaric full scale invasion of Ukraine and discredit the UK on the world stage.

“We are committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself and will not let up on our support to secure a just and lasting peace.”

The UK has committed to provide more than 120,000 drones to Ukraine this year, with 25,000 delivered to date, a figure set to increase ahead of the winter.

These include interceptors that take out Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and attack drones that help Ukraine hit back.

The UK has also agreed recently that defence firm MBDA can release classified information on components for the Storm Shadow long-range missile which has been used to hit Russian targets so Ukraine can start manufacturing the weapons locally.

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