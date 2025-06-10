Foreign Office staff told to consider resigning if they disagree on Gaza

Civil servants in the Foreign Office have been told they should resign if they disagree with the Government’s policy over Gaza, reports suggest.

Some 300 staff at the Government department, based in the UK and offices abroad, sent a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy raising concerns about Israel’s conduct in Gaza, the BBC reported.

The letter warned of “complicity” in Israel’s actions and questioned continued UK arms sales to the country, according to the broadcaster.

“Honourable course”

The Foreign Office’s two most senior officials, Sir Oliver Robbins and Nick Dyer, responded to the letter.

“If your disagreement with any aspect of Government policy or action is profound your ultimate recourse is to resign from the Civil Service. This is an honourable course,” they told staff in their reply.

The two Foreign Office bosses insisted they wanted to see a “healthy challenge” to policy but said it was up to civil servants to deliver on the will of the Government.

The letter, which follows several other similar missives to Civil Service chiefs, was signed on May 16, the BBC reported.

“Government complicity”

In it, the signatories said: “In July 2024, staff expressed concern about Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law and potential UK government complicity.

“In the intervening period, the reality of Israel’s disregard for international law has become more stark.”

They went on to list the killing by Israeli forces of 15 aid workers in March, and the blockade on aid into Gaza, among their concerns.

They added that “supported by the Trump administration, the Israeli government has made explicit plans for the forcible transfer of Gaza’s population”.

Ministers’ official line is that Israel is “at risk” of breaching international law with its actions in Gaza.

The Government halted 30 out of around 350 arms sales licences to Israel in September last year, for fear they may be used for war crimes.

MPs critical of Israel’s actions have called on ministers to go further, and to halt all UK arms sales to the country.

Response

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Since day one, this Government has rigorously applied international law in relation to the war in Gaza.

“One of our first acts in Government was to suspend export licences that could be used by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza.

“We have successfully implemented the suspension decision and continue to refuse all relevant licence applications.

“We have suspended direct exports of F-35 parts for use by Israel, and we categorically do not export any bombs or ammunition which could be used in Gaza.

“We have also suspended negotiations on a free trade agreement, while supporting humanitarian efforts through the restoration of funding to UNRWA, and the commitment of over £230 million in assistance across the past two financial years.”

They added: “It is the job of civil servants to deliver on the policies of the government of the day and to provide professional, impartial advice as set out in the Civil Service Code. There are systems in place which allow them to raise concerns if they have them.”

