Foreign Secretary expected to address MPs on US operation in Venezuela
Yvette Cooper is expected to lay out the UK Government’s response to the US capture of Nicolas Maduro in the House of Commons on Monday, a minister has said.
The Foreign Secretary is likely to make a statement to MPs following the American operation in Venezuela over the weekend, which saw the capture of its president, Maduro.
He is due to appear in New York court on Monday after he was indicted alongside his wife on charges of “narco-terrorism”.
Home Office minister Mike Tapp, who revealed plans for the statement, was reluctant however to say whether the UK believed America had breached international law.
He told Sky News there was a need to have “all the facts” amid the “fog of war” before making such an allegation.
Mr Tapp added: “We will see later today – well, an application has gone into the Speaker – for a statement from the Foreign Secretary later today, so there may well be more detail on that.”
The UN Security Council, of which the UK is a permanent member, is due to meet on Monday to discuss the operation in Venezuela.
Mr Tapp would not reveal whether Britain plans to abstain on any vote during the meeting, as reported by the Times.
The minister would also not be drawn into saying whether the UK Government believes the removal of Maduro was influenced by the South American nation’s rich oil reserves.
Asked why he thought US president Donald Trump had instigated the operation, the Home Office said: “This is for Donald Trump to answer, and I think he has said in his press conference, which I watched with interest, around narco-terrorism and that threat.”
Pressed by the broadcaster whether Venezuela’s vast oil wealth may have influenced the operation, Mr Tapp replied: “It’s not for me or the British Government at this point to go into that detail.
“It’s for the United States to lay out its legal basis for this operation.”
Fuel
Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Mr Trump revealed his plans to “fix” Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of the fuel to other nations.
The removal of Maduro is seen as the most assertive US intervention to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and followed months of pressure from Washington on the country and its autocratic leader.
Widespread protests followed Maduro’s apparent victory in the 2024 Venezuelan presidential election, amid accusations that electoral fraud led to him retaining power.
He was also accused of human rights abuses and corruption during his leadership.
Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro’s vice president, has indicated she hopes to work with the US now she is the country’s interim leader.
The Trump administration has not indicated support for replacing the ruling regime with a government led by Maduro’s opposition rival Maria Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Intervention
Elsewhere, Mr Trump has suggested that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, recently telling the Atlantic magazine: “We do need Greenland, absolutely.”
Mr Tapp appeared unwilling to give a full-throated rebuttal of the US president’s desire to take over Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, a Nato ally of both Britain and America.
He told Sky that Venezuela and Greenland were “obviously different” situations, but suggested it was for Denmark and the US to discuss, adding: “It’s for Nato to have that solid anchor to ensure that there is no division here.”
Sir Keir Starmer is resisting calls from within Labour, as well as some opposition critics, to take a tougher stance on the US president, arguing that a close relationship with America is critical for security and defence.
Asked whether he would condemn the military action in Venezuela on Saturday, Sir Keir said he wanted to wait to “establish the facts” and speak to Mr Trump, and later insisted the UK would “shed no tears” over the end of Maduro’s regime.
Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson questioned whether “we as a country still stand for international law and sovereignty”, while Leeds East Labour MP Richard Burgon described the Prime Minister’s statement as “shameful and reckless”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
What is she going to say? – we can’t do anything – the US is an important trading partner and we have no leverage. And she can’t say anything – as she don’t want to upset Trump and disrupt what little support the US is giving to Ukraine further. UK needs to accept its a bystander in all this.
This, it makes me laugh a lot. There is absolutely nothing we can do about it… we wouldn’t even have the face considering what we did to Iran.
Scurrying like Chamberlain and Wilson to be friends with the tyrant…but not an enemy, an ally once, now revealing his true colours…as is our prime minister and his cabinet, a nice shade of yellow maple…
Worth noting that Presidents come and go, our ally is the USA not which ever president happens to be in power at the time.
Him a Puppet for ‘The Man’, that was then…
lets see.
“All praise King Donny in what he does.”
Tory and reform are owned by the GOP so Ed Davey will be the only sense speaking today?
What will they say then Trump kills the Vice Pres of Venezuela (he has threatened her). What will they say when Turmps take Greenland. (other nations are on his list).
Trump has no guard rails. He also has a huge armed forces. He will now what he likes.
All she can say is “we can’t comment as Israel and the USA own the British and we don’t want to get told off by our masters”
Pathetic.
I’ve just watched “Why We fight”, the series of information/propaganda films made by Frank Capra for the US Government in WW2. The first one is called “Prelude to War”. It starts the march with the so-called Manchuria Incident in 1931 where Japanese soldiers blew up a railway line themselves to manufacture an excuse for invading. Next is Italy’s Abyssinia invasion, with Walter Huston’s voiceover explaining in each case that nobody was willing to react to bullies burning mud huts far away. You then get onto more familiar territory for the UK. Despite its inevitable limitations – idealism about the US,… Read more »
She might say – “We support the USA in its bold action to crush the international dope industry. We expect over the next few months to see even more high profile captures of major players in this illegal industry, some of whom will be US based supporters of the GOP and the incumbent President”
Sadly nothing of the sort will be said as she knows damned well that it’s mostly about grabbing oil assets with dope providing a convenient smokescreen.