Foreign Secretary tells Iran minister Britain will not ‘tolerate intimidation’

Press Association

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has told Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in a face-to-face meeting that Britain will “not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil” from groups linked to his country.

Mr Miliband met his Iranian counterpart in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

The Foreign Office said the pair discussed the war in the Middle East, the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the UK’s “unwavering resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked groups in UK soil”.

In a readout from the meeting, the department said: “The Foreign Secretary told Araghchi that Iran should choose de-escalation and diplomacy instead of prolonging the war.

“He underlined the importance of restoring freedom of navigation and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the impact continued disruption has on global security and economic stability.

“The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s unwavering resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked groups in UK soil, including attacks on the British Jewish community.

“The Foreign Secretary made clear that Britain will not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil and set out the measures the Government has taken in response.”

Mr Miliband also brought up the detention of Craig and Lindsay Foreman from East Sussex, who were arrested by the Iranian authorities in January last year as they travelled through the country on a motorcycle trip. They are currently being held in Tehran’s Evin prison.

The Foreign Secretary repeated the call for them to be immediately released, “stressing that their welfare remains a priority for the Government”.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.