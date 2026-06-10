Forest transformation planned as part of long-term scheme to protect coastal landscape

Nation.Cymru staff

An iconic coastal forest is set for a major transformation under a 30-year plan aimed at protecting the landscape from the impacts of climate change, coastal erosion and shifting sand dunes.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced that work will begin at Newborough Forest on Ynys Môn in autumn 2026 as part of a long-term programme to restore natural habitats and secure the future of the site.

The scheme will see some trees thinned and felled to improve the health of the forest, increase biodiversity and remove diseased, damaged or ageing trees.

NRW said the work would help restore more natural woodland along the dune system while allowing internationally important sand dune habitats to expand.

The project forms part of an approved 30-year Forest Resource Plan, which aims to create a more resilient landscape by encouraging native broadleaf woodland and strengthening the remaining conifer forest further inland.

NRW said the work is expected to begin in October 2026 and will involve temporary road closures, traffic management measures and changes to parking arrangements. Visitors will be notified in advance to allow them to plan their journeys.

Alongside the forestry work, NRW is also exploring ways to improve access to the popular visitor destination.

The organisation is working with specialist contractors to assess options for a potential new access route at the northern end of the existing car park. However, NRW stressed that the proposals remain at an early design stage and would be subject to environmental assessments before any decisions are taken.

Dylan Williams, NRW’s North West Operations Manager for Land and Assets, said the changes were necessary to help the landscape adapt to future challenges.

“Newborough is a changing landscape, and carefully planned forest thinning works are central to helping the site adapt for the future,” he said.

“These works will also help create opportunities to explore more sustainable options, including a potential new access route.

“Pressures such as coastal erosion, shifting dunes and climate change mean the current landscape and access arrangements are becoming less sustainable. With rising costs and increasing safety concerns, it’s important we act now.

“We’re taking an evidence-based approach to manage the forest and surrounding environment, supporting natural processes while keeping visitors safe and protecting this unique landscape.”

Members of the public will have an opportunity to find out more about the plans at a drop-in session at the Prichard Jones Institute in Newborough on June 11.