Forever home found for matted dog fly-tipped in Bridgend

A matted Shih Tzu dog found fly-tipped in Bridged has found her forever home.

After Patsy Pancake was found at the end of January it was initially touch and go if she would survive.

Veterinary treatment was immediately sought and she was firstly clipped to remove her heavily matted coat which was contaminated with faeces.

Worryingly she did take a turn for the worst and became poorly with sepsis, but thankfully recovered and was placed in RSPCA foster care.

Best life

Now Patsy has been officially adopted and is living her best life with dedicated foster carer Jayne.

“She’s doing so, so well,” said Jayne, who lives in Kenfig Hill.

“She has been spayed and has had a dental – and sadly most of her teeth bar about five were removed. She also has a mammary mass and a lump under her chin, but her recovery over the past few months has been going so well.”

Patsy now shares a home with another rescued Shih Tzu – Ruby Bish Fingers – after she was found severely matted and faeces uncrusted fur by RSPCA rescuers.

She was also fostered and then officially adopted by Jayne.

Sassy

“Patsy Pancake has settled in really well and she is turning into a right sassy madam!”said Jayne.

“She’s very vocal but very loving and is really integrating with my other dogs which includes the lovely Ruby Bish Fingers and my two cats.

“I was only going to foster her but just knew she had to come and stay with me permanently.”

As of 3 October, a shocking 118 dogs, cats and other animals at the RSPCA’s 14 national animal centres alone were recorded as having already waited 100 days or more without being adopted.

That doesn’t include the charity’s 135 independently run branches – who are also looking after numerous ‘long stay’ animals who are sadly being overlooked by potential adopters.

Appeal

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “We are appealing to potential adopters to – where possible – consider rehoming pets which have spent a particularly long time waiting for their forever home at our centres.

“We have so many absolutely wonderful dogs, cats and rabbits who through absolutely no fault of their own are sitting at rescue centres waiting patiently for the next chapter of their lives to begin. That chapter cannot start without the public coming forward to offer them homes.

“As well as the lucky animals who tend to fly out of our centres into new homes, there are others who have more specific rehoming requirements because of the environments and conditions they were subjected to before being rescued.

“Very sadly, these are the animals we find most challenging to find new homes for.

“We are especially keen for those people with higher levels of pet-owning experience and patience to step forward and consider adopting one of our more ‘hard to rehome’ animals, because the situation has reached crisis point.”

Potential adopters can visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

