‘Forgotten’ creator of Britain’s social security system honoured on 50th anniversary of his death

Martin Shipton

First Minister Eluned Morgan has paid tribute to the late Llanelli MP Jim Griffiths, credited as being the creator of Britain’s social security system, which at the time was seen as the envy of the civilised world.

A plaque has been installed at Llanelli Library to commemorate the Labour politician – a former collier – who was Wales’ first Secretary of State in 1964 and a champion of devolution.

Speaking to an audience which included Llanelli’s current MP Dame Nia Griffith, and Labour councillors and stalwarts, at Llanelly House on the 50th anniversary of his death, the First Minister said: “He may be gone, but what he stood for, what he fought for, what he achieved, is as alive today as it ever was.”

She declared the Betws-born MP, who was responsible for the introduction of Family Allowance would be “frustrated by some things – child poverty in one of the richest countries in the world; people sleeping rough on the streets; young people who can’t afford to buy a home in the community where they grew up.”

Baroness Morgan said the Labour Party had always been guided by the same basic values as in Griffiths’s day: “Solidarity. We’re stronger together than when we’re apart. Your struggles are my struggles. Your success is my success.

“Equality. Not just equality of opportunity – though that’s important – but real equality.

‘The chance for everyone to have a good life, regardless of who their parents are or where they come from.

“Community. Understanding that we need each other. That we have responsibilities to our neighbours, to our communities, to future generations.

“And hope. The belief that things can be better. That politics matters. That ordinary people, working together, can change the world.”

Challenges

Looking to challenges ahead, she said: “Each generation faces its own challenges. We’ve got climate change and an ageing population and the aftermath of Brexit.”

But she claimed Labour was ‘”inspired by people like Jim, who showed us that you can be idealistic and practical at the same time. Who showed us that you can have your roots in your local community and still have a vision for the whole world.”

She added: “The boy from Betws who went down the pit and came up fighting would be proud of what we’ve achieved. But he’d also challenge us to do more. To be better. To never give up the fight for a fairer, more equal Wales.”

Stressing that the work was not finished, she said: “There are still children going to bed hungry. There are still young people who can’t see a future for themselves. There are still communities that feel left behind. But we’re here. We’re still here. We’re still fighting.

“We still believe that politics can be a force for good, that ordinary people can do extraordinary things, that a better world is possible.

“That’s our promise to Jim. That’s our promise to each other. That’s our promise to Wales.”

Calum Higgins, the deputy mayor of Ammanford, said Llanelli and Ammanford should honour Jim Griffiths with a fitting memorial similar to Carmarthen’s recognition of Gwynfor Evans.

Proud

He said: “Ammanford and Llanelli were once linked as a parliamentary constituency, and shared Jim Griffiths as their MP. He came from the working community of Ammanford and Betws, working his way through the local trade union movement to represent his community at a national level.

“Ammanford is very proud of its greatest political son, someone who we have not given the profile that we should have.

“Carmarthen has honoured Gwynfor Evans in recent years, in a way we in Ammanford and Llanelli should have done for Jim Griffiths.”

He said the Llanelly House event had given local Labour Party members “the opportunity to think what more we could do to honour his legacy in the modern day.”

Cllr Higgins added: “I’’d like to throw my support behind the campaign to have a memorial for Jim Griffiths, one that marks his contribution to the nation and the work he did for his communities in Llanelli and the Amman Valley.’

Llanelli town councillor Shaun Greaney said: “Jim Griffiths is undoubtedly a forgotten hero. Everyone knows Nye Bevan was the founder of the NHS, but few know the story of Jim Griffiths.

“A summary of his achievements can now be found on a plaque at Llanelli Library, thanks to the work of county and town councillor Janet Williams, but a memorial of greater prominence would be fantastic, though at a time in the wake of austerity, it could be difficult, unless grant funding can be found.”

Mural

He said there is a large mural of Nye Bevan in Tredegar, declaring the town as the birthplace of the NHS.

“Perhaps we should have a large mural with Jim, prominent Llanelli landmarks, and a declaration: ‘Llanelli cradle of devolution’.

“Ideally, the mural would be on a prominent building in the town, somewhere where plenty of people could see it.”

Cllr Janet Williams said: “The First Minister did not hesitate to attend our commemoration and we were delighted to host her.

“Jim was a progressive politician and played a major part in the Trostre tinplate works being built in Llanelli. He was a man of principle, and a man of the people.”