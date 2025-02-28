Former AM Alison Halford has died

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Tributes have been paid to Alison Halford – a trailblazing Flintshire politician who was also Britain’s first female Assistant Chief Constable – who has passed away aged 84.

From being the most senior female police officer in Britain to one of the first Welsh Assembly Members Alison, who lived in Ewloe, led an extraordinary life of public service.

North Wales Conservative MS Mark Isherwood led the tributes: “She was a one-off, a larger than life character.

“She was an inspiration for many women, especially female police officers. In local politics in Flintshire she was tenacious and determined, unafraid of any adversary. But to those who knew her she was also extremely kind.”

‘Difficult time’

First Minister Eluned Morgan added: “I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Alison Halford.

“As one of the first members of the Senedd, Alison made a great contribution to public life. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Born in Norwich, Alison started her career with the Metropolitan Police in London in 1962 at the age of 22.

She spent 21 years climbing the ranks and became the first woman in Britain to lead a police division when she took charge of Tottenham Court Road station.

In 1983 she moved to Merseyside Police, becoming the first ever female Assistant Chief Constable. Despite this she still had to fight for fair treatment, bringing a discrimination case against the force.

This later resulted in her being awarded £10,000 by the European Court of Human Rights after the force was found to have bugged her phone to gather evidence.

She retired in 1992 and moved to North Wales where she joined the Labour Party and was elected to represent Ewloe on Flintshire County Council in 1995.

Equal pay

Four years later she stood to represent Delyn in the first ever Welsh Assembly elections, winning a majority of 5,417.

She was a forthright campaigner, fighting for equal pay for AMs and MPs and publicly calling for the repatriation of Mold’s Golden Cape from the British Museum to North Wales.

Alison would never shy away from what she thought was right – leading to her suggesting the installation of anti-aircraft guns arounds North Wales’ nuclear power stations as well as her opposition to the construction of the Wales Millennium Centre.

In 2003 she stood down – replaced by Sandy Mewies – but her growing disillusionment with the Labour Party saw her defect to the Conservatives where she became an adviser to the then Shadow Secretary of State for Wales.

During her brief time out of office she wrote two memoirs – No Way Up the Greasy Pole and Leeks from the Backbenches – chronicling her time in the force and in politics.

So important was her role in braking the glass ceiling for women in the police, her Merseyside Police uniform became part of a Liverpool Museum collection.

She returned to frontline politics in 2008 when she was re-elected as the county councillor for Ewloe.

Her second spell proved turbulent. Clashes with councillors and an investigation into bullying allegations resulted in a 14-month suspension from standing in council elections in 2017, a decision which ultimately closed the door on her storied political career.

She passed away aged 84 at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Saturday, February 22.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “She was a trail blazer for women in the Police Force.

“Here in north Wales she was a member of the former North Wales Police Authority. Although Alison’s years of service predated mine in scrutinising the performance of North Wales Police, I knew her as a councillor on Flintshire County Council and I am aware of her formidable legacy and the dedication she showed in representing and fighting for her community.

“She will be missed by many across politics and policing and, as Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, I extend my condolences to her family and friends and thank her for her service to the people.”

Vocal

Serving Hawarden Aston councillor Helen Brown, who counted Alison among her constituents, said: “Many people remember Alison in the council chamber. She was very vocal, she didn’t really hold anything back.

“I’m sure everybody will have memories of Alison and miss her greatly.”

In a statement Flintshire County Council added: “The council was naturally saddened to hear of the passing of former councillor Alison Halford on Saturday.

“She was an active member of the council, and formal tributes will be paid at the next county council meeting on April 3. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and former colleagues.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

