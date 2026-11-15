Former ambulance depot could become base for Cardiff parks staff

Nation.Cymru staff

A former ambulance depot in Bute Park could become a new base for Cardiff Council’s parks service, with the sale of its current depot potentially paying for the move.

The Blackweir Fields building has stood largely empty since the Welsh Ambulance Service moved out in 2022. The council’s cabinet will consider on 19 November whether to draw up a full business case for refurbishing it and moving staff there from Wedal Road.

The Wedal Road depot currently houses around two-thirds of the council’s parks staff and vehicles. The council says the site has significant maintenance problems and would need major investment to remain in use over the long term.

The plans would retain the existing buildings at Blackweir, including changing rooms and storage used by local sports teams during the summer. The council proposes using natural materials in the refurbishment to help the buildings fit into the Grade I-listed parkland.

Cllr Jennifer Burke, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This is a potential opportunity to find a new long-term use for a building that has stood largely empty for several years, while also providing better facilities for our Parks team.

“Bute Park is an important and sensitive location, so any proposal needs to be carefully considered. The next stage would allow us to test the plans properly, including the practical and financial details, before any final decision is made.”

The council’s Economy and Culture Scrutiny Committee will examine the proposal on 17 November. If the cabinet agrees to proceed two days later, officers will work up detailed designs, prepare a planning application and test how much the Wedal Road site could fetch.