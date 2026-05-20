Former ambulance worker elected as new mayor

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

The new mayor of Merthyr Tydfil for the next 12 months has been chosen.

Councillor David Isaac was elected as mayor for 2026-27 at the council’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 13, replacing outgoing mayor Councillor Paula Layton.

The deputy mayor for 2026-27 for the coming year is Merthyr Vale ward member Councillor Scott Thomas.

The new mayor’s duties will include chairing full council meetings and representing the authority at formal and ceremonial occasions throughout the county borough, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

His two chosen charities are Hope Rescue, which is a local charity responsible for all stray dogs within the county borough, and Merthyr Tydfil Mind, which provides support for mental health and wellbeing.

He will also welcome visitors to Merthyr Tydfil and attend and support events organised by local people and organisations.

He has been a Penydarren ward councillor since 2012 and previously held the role as mayor in 2015-16.

He attended Gwaunfarren Primary School followed by Pen y Dre Comprehensive School and went on to a long and successful career with the ambulance service from which he is now retired.

Cllr Isaac thanked all councillors for giving him the honour of serving as first citizen of the county borough and said: “It is a privilege I accept with pride.”

He also thanked the Reverend David Powell for agreeing to serve as his chaplain and councillors David Jones and Clive Jones for the nomination, saying: “I am truly grateful for your confidence and support.”

He congratulated the outgoing mayor Councillor Paula Layton and her consort Councillor Declan Sammon on a successful year in office.

“They have worked tirelessly on behalf of our community,” he added.

He said Cllr Layton had set a high standard particularly in her fundraising efforts.

Cllr Isaac gave sincere thanks to his family for their continued support and said: “I look forward to the year ahead and to serve the people of Merthyr Tydfil to the very best of my ability with dedication, integrity, and pride.”