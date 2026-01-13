Former amusement arcade set for major transformation into sports shop and café

A new sports shop and café is set to replace a former amusement arcade on a Welsh town’s main high street.

Planning officers from Caerphilly County Borough Council have approved proposals to redevelop a former amusement arcade at 115 High Street, Blackwood.

In his application, David Milligan, from The Social Bull Limited, said he hoped the new venture would be a place “where families and friends can come to our venue, relax and play some pool and darts”.

The premises will also hold darts tournaments for under 18s, and will include a function room for private events and children’s parties, he said.

The application received 22 letters of support during a recent consultation period, with backers saying the new venture would be “an asset to the area” and would “bring the community together”.

The new use of the premises would “be inclusive for all ages” as well as “filling a gap in the market”, they added.

The planning report shows the proposal also drew one objection, which officers said involved concerns the redevelopment could compete with a darts venture elsewhere in the borough.

But the planners said this was “not a material planning consideration, and the matter of competition is for the market to determine”.

They granted planning permission, subject to conditions.