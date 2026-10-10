Former apprentices buy garage where they began their careers

Two former apprentices have bought the garage where they began their careers, securing its future with a six-figure loan.

Alex Sage and Carl Adams took over Motomec in Aberdare in 2022 and have now purchased its premises from founder Eddie Hawkins with support from the Development Bank of Wales.

Mr Hawkins established the MOT, servicing and repair business in 1987. The two directors completed a management buyout in 2022, also backed by the Development Bank, when he was looking to retire.

Since taking ownership, they have increased turnover and profitability and built up financial reserves. Buying the premises gives them greater control over the business’s future and supports plans to expand.

Motomec serves customers across the Cynon Valley and beyond, with vehicle maintenance contracts for organisations including Tesco, BT, Co-op Funeralcare and the RAC.

Mr Sage said: “Buying the premises is an important milestone for us and gives us real confidence in the future of the business. Without the support we received from the Development Bank of Wales, this would not have been possible.

“When Eddie was looking to retire, there was a real risk that the business could have disappeared altogether. Instead, we have been able to protect the business and continue supporting local jobs.”

He also thanked customers for their loyalty, saying their continued support had helped put the company in a position to make the purchase.

Jill Allen, a portfolio officer at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “Alex and Carl have built on the strong foundations established by Eddie Hawkins and have shown a clear commitment to their customers, their workforce and the local community.

“Since acquiring the business in 2022, they have achieved continued growth and maintained a strong financial position.”

The £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund is funded by the Welsh Government and offers finance ranging from £25,000 to £10 million, with terms of up to 15 years. Support includes loans and equity investment.

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