Former Assembly Member Delyth Evans to be Chair of S4C

Martin Shipton

Former Labour Assembly Member Delyth Evans is the UK Government’s preferred candidate for the S4C Chair, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced.

Ms Evans started her career as a journalist at HTV Wales, working on the flagship current affairs programme Y Byd ar Bedwar for S4C. She subsequently worked as a reporter on BBC Radio Four’s World at One and PM programmes.

She became a Labour Member of the Welsh Assembly (now the Senedd) in 2000, representing the Mid and West Wales constituency, and was a deputy minister for Culture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

After stepping down from politics in 2003 Ms Evans worked in the charity sector as Chief Executive of Smart Works, a women’s employment charity. She is currently a Board member at Sport Wales, a Governor at Coleg Gwent, and a trustee of the Alacrity Foundation and the Urdd.

Scrutiny

Ms Evans will appear on April 23 before MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.

This process for appointing the Chair of S4C is set out in the Broadcasting Act 1990.

Ministers were assisted in their decision-making by an Advisory Assessment Panel which included a departmental official and a senior independent panel member approved by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Welsh Government and UK Government Wales office were also represented on the Panel.

Ms Nandy said: “Delyth began her career as a broadcast journalist, and her vision for S4C’s future reflects a deep understanding of the Welsh cultural and media landscape, as well as an enduring commitment to public service.

“I’m pleased to recommend her for the role of Chair, in which she will no doubt be a proud champion of Welsh-language broadcasting. This marks an exciting chapter for S4C as we develop plans to boost the job opportunities and growth potential of the creative industries in Wales and the rest of the UK.”

Track record

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Delyth has a great track record in broadcasting and wealth of experience in public service to bring to the role of S4C Chair.

“S4C plays a pivotal role in Wales, sustaining and promoting the Welsh language and strengthening our unique identity and culture. The channel is a cornerstone of the strong creative sector in Wales which is vital for economic growth.”

The Chair of S4C is remunerated at £40,000 per annum and the time commitment will be equivalent to an average of two days a week. The appointment process was run in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments.

