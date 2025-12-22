Former BNP leader Nick Griffin could face trial over cartoon social media post

The former leader of the British National Party could face trial in 2027 for allegedly stirring up racial hatred, a court has heard.

Nick Griffin, 66, is accused of sharing a cartoon on X – formerly known as Twitter – in 2021 that was “threatening, abusive or insulting”.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court via video link on Monday dressed in a striped shirt and and black tie, alongside his solicitor Richard Derby and defence lawyer Tom Edwards.

The ex-Member of the European Parliament is being privately prosecuted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

The cartoon he allegedly shared showed a giant spider with a Star of David on its head, the CAA previously said.

The former BNP leader faces two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

His defence team however made an application to dismiss the charges against him, which will be heard at Southwark Crown Court on April 13 2026, the court heard on Monday.

Judge Christopher Hehir ordered Griffin, of Welshpool, mid Wales, to return to Southwark Crown Court on that date to attend the hearing.

His provisional trial date has been set for May 11 2027, the court was told.