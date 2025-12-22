Support our Nation today - please donate here
Former BNP leader Nick Griffin could face trial over cartoon social media post

22 Dec 2025 1 minute read
Former BNP leader Nick Griffin.

The former leader of the British National Party could face trial in 2027 for allegedly stirring up racial hatred, a court has heard.

Nick Griffin, 66, is accused of sharing a cartoon on X – formerly known as Twitter – in 2021 that was “threatening, abusive or insulting”.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court via video link on Monday dressed in a striped shirt and and black tie, alongside his solicitor Richard Derby and defence lawyer Tom Edwards.

The ex-Member of the European Parliament is being privately prosecuted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

The cartoon he allegedly shared showed a giant spider with a Star of David on its head, the CAA previously said.

The former BNP leader faces two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

His defence team however made an application to dismiss the charges against him, which will be heard at Southwark Crown Court on April 13 2026, the court heard on Monday.

Judge Christopher Hehir ordered Griffin, of Welshpool, mid Wales, to return to Southwark Crown Court on that date to attend the hearing.

His provisional trial date has been set for May 11 2027, the court was told.

Steve Thomas
Steve Thomas
1 hour ago

His current adress is Welshpool, which, unfortunately gives the Impression that this scumbag is Welsh. Just to let the world know he is ENGLISH!.

Adam
Adam
5 minutes ago

Round all of then up, throw away the key.
If he’s so obsessed with immigrants respecting peoples countries, he shoul respect Wales and keep his racist filth away from our borders.

Amir
Amir
2 minutes ago

A long wait until 2027. Who knows he may grow a conscience and apologise. Then again.

