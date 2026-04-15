Former BNP leader Nick Griffin denies inciting race hate with cartoon
Former leader of the British National Party (BNP) Nick Griffin has appeared in court to deny stirring up racial hatred with a cartoon shared on social media.
The 67-year-old, who led the BNP from 1999 to 2014, is facing a private criminal prosecution brought by activists from the Campaign Against Antisemitism.
At Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Griffin entered not guilty pleas to two charges – displaying material likely to stir up racial hatred and publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.
Mr Justice Swift adjourned the case for a trial, which is set to begin on May 11 next year.
Griffin, of Welshpool, Powys, is accused over a post on X featuring a cartoon of a giant spider with a Star of David on its head.
It is said he accompanied the allegedly antisemitic cartoon with a comment, in a post which was put on social media on December 6 2021.
The post was “abusive or insulting”, it is said, and Griffin is accused of “intending to stir up racial hatred”.
Griffin sat behind his barrister for the day-long court hearing, and is set to return to court for the trial.
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