Former builder’s yard could be transformed with new homes

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A long-neglected brownfield site in north Wales with a colourful past could be brought back into use with 24 new affordable homes.

Cyngor Gwynedd is to consider plans by Adra Housing Association to erect the social and intermediate rental homes at the former Jewson, Penlon Works at Hirael, Bangor.

Over the years the former builder’s yard, surrounded by housing and close to the city centre, has been subject to a number of planning applications.

Its former buildings, now long demolished, were also famously raided by North Wales police after a cannabis factory was uncovered.

Now, the latest scheme proposed for the land describes development of 24 residential units as well an access, car parking, landscaping and associated work, on the now overgrown plot.

A full planning application has been made by G Davies-Jones ,of Adra Housing Association, through the agent Rhodri Williams of Mango Planning & Development Ltd.

Plans describe the application site as extending to 0.56 hectares and as a “currently vacant brownfield land which is overgrown in places due to lack of site maintenance.”

The proposed mix of homes will include social and intermediate rental homes including 12, one -bed, two person flats, two, two-bed, three person flats and three, two bed, three person houses, and one, four-bed, seven person house.

The intermediate rentals would see the development of three, two-bed, four person houses and three, three bed, five person houses.

“This affordable housing mix would assist a total of 73 Gwynedd people in a new dwelling,” plans say.

It notes that the adjoining High Street and Strand Street forms the south eastern boundary of the site.

Residential properties also surround the remainder of the site with Fountain Street located to the north, Ambrose Street to the west and Penlon Gardens to the south.

“By now, the site is a vacant island surrounded by the residential properties of Hirael,” the plans say.

It is noted that all former builders’ merchant structures had been demolished since Jewson operated from the site, leaving an “open, dormant parcel of land that sits prominently within the urban fabric. ”

The projects describes a mix of walk-up flats and family homes, arranged around a new internal street.

“Overall, the proposal represents the sensitive redevelopment of a long-derelict brownfield site, delivering much-needed affordable homes in a sustainable, well-connected location,” the application states.

“It aligns with local and national planning policy, enhances the character of Hirael, and transforms an underused parcel of land into a high-quality residential environment that contributes positively to Bangor’s ongoing regeneration.”

The proposed site layout shows that a total of 37 car parking spaces will be provided. It also includes a new access point on the eastern edge of the site and to provide “safe cycle shelters” within the site boundary.

It adds that the development would be “highly accessible” by foot to the city centre, the close proximity to a number of bus stops provides sustainable transport mode choices to locations further afield.

Adra are also proposing private gardens to the rear of the houses which it says “…will allow external amenity space for the occupiers and ensure some greenery is introduced to the site.

“Additionally, as part of the proposal, a further 820 sq m of public open space is proposed for the resident.”

The application says the he proposed scheme aims to provide “24 good quality homes” in the heart of Hirael, Bangor.

The scheme will offer mixed affordable tenures of social and intermediate rent, which plans say “..will support the continuous growth of the area and the population.”

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