Former candidate condemned for antisemitic rant

Martin Shipton

A former election candidate for the Propel party has been widely condemned after posting an antisemitic rant on Facebook.

In December 2024 Kyle “Cudgie” Cullen came third in a Cardiff council by-election in the Splott area of the city, behind Labour and the Green Party, but ahead of the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives.

Over the weekend, following the bombing of Iran by Israel and the United States, Mr Cullen wrote: “Ladies and Gentlemen. The Jews are at it again. Welcome to World War 3!

“That Austrian painter may have had a point after all!!!

“Propaganda peddling by those who run the media!!

“The Epstein files show these Jews are the worst race / religion in the history of man yet the Muslims and Catholics / Christians argue amongst each other while we all believe Jesus will come back to save us.

“But the Jews believe Mary was a hoer [sic] and Jesus is in hell boiling in shit!!!

“They play us against each other and laugh!!

“Food for thought!!!!”

Reader Jaime Pinnell posted a comment below Mr Cullen’s rant, stating: “Here’s some food for thought. How about we don’t go on social media with a decent following and start targeting the Jewish community who have lived peacefully among us for many years and maybe educate yourself on the difference between a Jewish person and a Zionist.

“To then also state that Hxxxxx may have had a point too is sickening. This is a hatepost. Straight up racism there for all to see. You’re an absolute idiot.”

Another comment was posted by Lauren Amira, who wrote: “You can oppose war. You can criticise governments. But saying ‘the Jews’ as if millions of people are one entity is wrong. Jewish people are not a monolith. Collective blame is exactly the kind of thinking that led to some of the worst atrocities in history.”

‘Vile’

A link to Mr Cullen’s post was sent to us by a political source who said: “Please see attached a vile antisemitic rant by Kyle “Cudgie” Cullen who was previously a Propel candidate for Splott and has appeared in several videos with its leader Neil McEvoy since.

“Does Neil McEvoy know about this post?

“Is Kyle Cullen still a Propel member?

“Will he stand for Propel again if there’s another by-election in Splott after May’s Senedd elections?”

Mr McEvoy is a former Member of the Senedd who set up Propel after being expelled by Plaid Cymru. He is a member of Cardiff council, representing the Fairwater ward.

It is understood that Mr Cullen left Propel several months ago.

Propel Chair Keith Parry said: “Kyle Cullan is not a Propel member. Were he to re-apply, the abhorrent and frankly brainless comments would certainly be taken into account. It is one thing to adopt a position on the state of Israel. It is something quite different to attack Jewish people. I am shocked and disappointed.”