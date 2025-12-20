Former care home could become 28-room HMO under new plans

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A former care home which has been vacant for two years could be turned into a 28-room House of Multiple Occupancy if the council grants planning permission.

Oak Alyn Hall is a substantial Victorian manor house which was originally part of the sweeping Gwersyllt Estate. In recent years it has operated as a 20-bed care home for the elderly.

Now current owner Bilal Baber has submitted plans to Wrexham Council to transform the property – which is not a listed building and has fallen into disrepair – into a 28-room HMO.

A planning statement prepared by consultants AFR Studio says the property – which is just off Sydallt Lane and Oak Alyn Road, would allow the building to be re-used to provide much needed housing where infrastructure already exists.

“The former care home has been unused for a significant period and no longer meets the operational requirements or viability needs of modern care facilities,” it said.

“The proposed development seeks to bring the building back into productive use while preserving its architectural character and delivering much-needed affordable accommodation within the Wrexham area.

“The building is not statutorily listed, nor is it located within a designated Conservation Area. The site benefits from good accessibility to local services, bus routes, and employment areas in Wrexham and the surrounding communities.

“The structure is in sound condition but requires internal refurbishment and upgrading following its prolonged vacancy.

“The proposal delivers much-needed affordable accommodation, enhances the quality and safety of the building and protects and maintains local character.”

A consultation on the plans is currently open and a decision is expected by February 9, 2026.