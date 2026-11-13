Former care home set for major transformation under plans for new homes

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn a former county care home in to affordable housing have been handed in to the local council.

If taken forward they could eventually see the former Hyfrydol old people’s home in Cemetery Road, Garth in Bridgend, knocked down in order to make way for 13 affordable homes.

The facility located on the outskirts of Maesteg has not been in use since 2018 and has fallen into a state of disrepair with the building described as being “vacant and deteriorating”.

Once completed the development would consist of a mixture of affordable properties comprising four one-bedroom adapted apartments, four two-bedroom adapted apartments, and five two-bedroom houses.

This would come alongside upgraded access from Cemetery Road with landscaping and associated infrastructure works as well as the provision of one parking space per bedroom.

The application says the two-storey houses would be clad in pennant stone and red-facing bricks with a design that aims to respect the character of the surrounding residential area.

The Maesteg scheme was submitted on behalf of Bluefield Land for the development of the new properties in October 2026.

Transformation

If given the green light by council bosses it could see the transformation of the site marked as a being within a regeneration growth area in the council’s local development plan.

The application said: “The proposed development seeks to comprehensively redevelop the site, replacing the existing vacant and deteriorating former care home with a high-quality residential scheme that responds positively to its surroundings.

“In doing so, the proposals will bring a long-standing brownfield site back into beneficial use, removing an underutilised and visually poor asset and

addressing issues associated with vacancy and decline.

“The scheme has been carefully designed to respect the character of the surrounding residential area, whilst making efficient use of the land.”

The plans will now be decided on by Bridgend council’s planning department in the coming months.