Former chancellor George Osborne says Britain should rejoin customs union
Former chancellor George Osborne said Britain’s economy has “fallen off a cliff” since Brexit and that rejoining the European Union’s customs union would be the fastest route to recovery.
Mr Osborne, who resigned as chancellor after being part of David Cameron’s cabinet at the time of the referendum, said it was important to rebuild links with the EU.
“Brexit has been a mess,” he said in an interview with The Independent. “Britain has basically gone off a cliff.
“It has had a huge impact on the British economy. It is clearly poorer than it would otherwise be.”
Acknowledging that rejoining the EU would be difficult a decade on from the Brexit referendum, Mr Osborne said closer ties with Europe can boost the economy.
“I would rejoin the customs union,” he said. “It’s a quite simple thing to do. That was never part of the Brexit debate. No-one knew we were leaving it and it has had a devastating impact on trade.
“The reason we weren’t supposed to be in the customs union – according to the Brexiteers – was these great trade deals we were going to strike with America. That all looks pretty fanciful now.
“People now realise you can’t look at Britain’s growth problem without beginning to think, ‘how can we revive trade with the continent, how can we get investment?’.
“If I was Andy Burnham, I don’t see why you wouldn’t rejoin the customs union. It’s a pretty straightforward decision because unlike (rejoining) the single market, it does not require you to accept the free movement of people – which is a pretty complicated issue to sell to people in Britain at the moment.”
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The slight majority of people who voted for Brexit – were hoodwinked into believing the EU was the cause of all our problems – a scapegoat. Well has anything changed since we left the organisation? Have things got better? No. If anything things have got worse and ironically compounded by leaving! Farage, Johnson et al should be tried and convicted of making us all poorer. Rejoining the Single Market is the least the UK should do.
Remain campaigner or not, George should go away, shwt wp and consider himself fortunate he didn’t get himself a chapter in ‘How they broke Britain’ like his boss did.
Captain Austerity recognised the mess he made?
The Chaz and Dave of the Bully Club, Osbourne oozing entitlement quotes the Daily Mail of a photo posed with his Bullingdon Club pals back in the day…
You’ll wait a very long time for him to resile from austerity. And on Brexit he’s also simply sticking to the opinion he always had (correctly in this case) that it was a bad idea economically.
Though I’d argue that his ludicrous presenting of the worst case scenarios from Treasury modelling as firm predictions helped bolster the Project Fear accusations during the Brexit campaign. So he did also contribute to that mess.