Former chapel and school house built over 200 years ago could become flats

A 200-year-old Presbyterian chapel and school house could be turned into flats if plans are approved by the local council.

The plans would see the 216-year-old chapel and school house in Caergwrle, Flintshire, which sit next to each other on High Street, fitted with skylights to allow sunlight in through both rooves.

Inside the ground floor ceilings would also be lowered in both buildings to allow the creation of duplex – or two-level – flats. In terms of layout eight flats would have ground-floor bedrooms and bathrooms with living rooms and kitchens on the first floor.

One apartment would have an upstairs bedroom and downstairs living area.

The chapel and schoolhouse were originally built in 1809, with the chapel extended in 1845 as the congregation grew.

Public inquiry

The schoolhouse was once the venue for a public inquiry as local residents attempted to preserve an industrial path Gwern Alyn Footpath – which would have taken people past Hope Colliery and other sites of historical industrial interest – as a public right of way, but their claim was unsuccessful.

The church is believed to have closed down in 2008 and the buildings were sold last year.

“The site is not in use currently as a chapel and school house,” stated the application submitted to Flintshire’s planning department. “It has fallen into disuse and overgrowth.”

Neither building is listed but the applicants have stated they plan to preserve existing internal walls where possible while window sill levels will be dropped to meet fire safety guidelines.

Stained glass windows

While that will have an impact on the exterior look, the design aims to preserve and restore the look of the chapel and school house rather than make wholesale changes. The chapel’s stained glass windows will be retained.

According to the Heritage Impact Statement that accompanied the application: “The proposals have adopted a conservation-led approach to a building within the conservation area.

“The external fabric of the building would be retained and enhanced through a respectfully altered facade. This secures its visual identity within the town, whilst retaining the historic character.”

There will also be four car parking spaces and rear patio areas and allocated grass lawn space for each property.

A decision is expected on the application by October 24.