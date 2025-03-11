Former city bar and hostel to be brought back to life

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

The owners of a once popular bar and hostel in Wales’ capital said work to bring the building back to life is making “exciting progress” as an opening date draws nearer.

On the River will be the name of the new bar and accommodation on Despenser Street that will open where Nos Da used to be.

Developers behind the project said the accommodation element, which will be able to house up to 32 guests, will be open for business in April 2025 with the coffee shop and outdoor bar following shortly after.

Nos Da shut down after successive lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic and the building fell into disrepair before being bought in August 2023.

Redevelopment

Father and son team, Mike and Michel Catris, are behind the redevelopment project.

“This isn’t just a redevelopment—it’s a commitment to breathing new life into an area that’s been crying out for positivity,” Michel explains.

“We’re turning a problem site into a much-needed social space, and we’re doing it with the community in mind.”

Before its redevelopment, the former hostel and bar building was plagued by issues such as fly-tipping, drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Cardiff Council sent in a specialist team to clean up the outdoor section of the property, which was littered with used needles and other rubbish, in 2022.

The renovation of the building, aided by architects Franks & Toms and interior designers Owen Associates, is nearly completed and the full operation of On the River is expected to be up and running by summer 2025.

Street food

As well as a coffee shop, bar and accommodation, the site will include a street food kitchen and a garden with a terrace looking out onto the River Taff.

The developers said plans are also underway to collaborate with local residents and offer a mix of entertainment and events at the Riverside venue.

Mike Catris Snr said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to ‘On the River’ soon.

“It’s a truly unique space, and we’re determined to make it something special.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

