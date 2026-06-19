Former coalfield areas to get £13.5m aimed at reversing ‘ingrained decline’

Nina Lloyd, Press Association Political Correspondent

Former coalfield areas will receive a share of £13.5 million aimed at breathing new life into communities “overlooked for decades”, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced.

Cowdenbeath in Fife, St Helens in Merseyside and Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot are among six places to be given funding to pay for construction costs on new industrial developments for small and medium-sized businesses.

Treasury officials hope the money will help entrepreneurs who want to start their own company or expand in their hometown, rather than feeling forced to a bigger town or city with a stronger local economy.

Half will come from the Government’s £240 million growth fund announced last year while the other half will come from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, a charity seeking to create jobs in former mining communities.

The Chancellor said: “These areas have been overlooked for decades, haemorrhaging talent with ingrained decline. Our investment in new industrial developments is one way we’re making it a stronger business destination where jobs and opportunity are created, not wasted.

“If you are an entrepreneur in a former coalfield area wanting to start your own business – or are already a business owner there wanting to expand your company – we are backing you.”

Welcoming the investment in Resolven and Seven Sisters, Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“As a result of this investment, people and businesses in former South Wales coalfield communities will receive greater access to the jobs and opportunities they deserve.

“For too long, these communities have been left behind – with many people having been forced to leave their local areas to seek employment elsewhere.

“The UK Government is acting to stop this cycle, by delivering jobs, prosperity, and growth right across Wales. We are backing our coalfield communities with the support they need, helping local businesses thrive, and ensuring our coalfield communities reap the benefit of a strengthened and fairer UK economy.”

Business cases

Subject to approval of the final business cases, the six areas set to receive funding are:

– Perth Road in Cowdenbeath, for 51,000 square feet of light industrial units, a substation and 87 car parking spaces. The Treasury says 103 jobs will be created on site with hundreds more supported.

– Robins Lane, Sutton Fold in St Helens for 32,000 square feet of light industrial units and 54 car parking spaces. Officials estimate 64 jobs will be created on site with hundreds more supported.

– Thoresby Vale Colliery in Nottinghamshire, where a 22,500 square foot development is proposed after the site is bought, which is expected later in summer.

– Ashwood business park in Ashington, where a 49,500 square foot development is proposed once the site is purchased, which is also expected later this summer, depending on planning permission.

– Vale of Neath business park in Resolven, where a 30,000 square foot development is proposed once the site is purchased, also expected later this summer, subject to planning permission.

– Nant y Cafn business park in Seven Sisters, where a 45,000 square foot development is proposed once the site is purchased, also expected later this summer, and once planning permission secured.