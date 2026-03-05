Former community centre to be demolished to make way for affordable housing

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A proposal to demolish a former Cardiff community centre has been given the go-ahead by council bosses.

Plans to demolish a former Splott community centre reached the next stage as Cardiff council granted prior approval.

Previously the council decided it needed further plans to protect local residents from noise and vibrations caused by the proposed demolition of the former Salvation Army Centre in Walker Road.

The demolition was proposed as part of a scheme to bring more affordable housing to the city.

Regarding the loss of the community centre, planning documents read: “A wide range of community facilities are available in the immediate vicinity, including another Salvation Army-operated community centre on East Moors Road, located within walking distance of the site, and fulfilling the role previously provided by the Walker Road facility.”

It continues: “The Salvation Army have confirmed their intention to vacate the premises, with their services continuing at their alternative centre which is within walking distance of the site. As such the community functions previously delivered will continue to be available locally.”

The “permitted noisy construction hours” given in the planning documents are between 8am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday with the site closed for weekends and bank holidays.

Any works outside of those hours will have to be requested at least 28 days in advance.

To control the noise levels on site all contractors will be required to “maintain and silence plant correctly”, “locate noisy plant as far as possible from sensitive buildings”, and “provide acoustic screening where possible”.

The area around the site is described as a “dense residential area of Splott, surrounded primarily by two-storey terraced housing”.

The plans were put forward by the Cardiff Community Housing Association.

According to the application the site was picked because it “offers a highly sustainable location, within walking distance to Splott Road local centre and accessible by sustainable modes of transport to the city centre and given its location within a residential area”.

The now-demolished New Fleurs nightclub will serve as a parking area during the construction phase.

The Salvation Army came into possession of the building in 1983 and it has since been used for a range of religious and community purposes.