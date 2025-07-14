Former Conservative MP who harassed ex-wife handed community order

A former Conservative MP who harassed her ex-wife has been handed a community order.

Katie Wallis, 41, of Butetown, Cardiff, the MP for Bridgend in South Wales from 2019 to 2024, became the first openly transgender MP in the House of Commons in 2022.

Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Wallis, who was previously known as Jamie, was sentenced for harassing her ex-wife, Rebecca Wallis, now known as Rebecca Lovell.

The court heard the former MP sent messages accusing Ms Lovell of being “mean” to them, demanding to know about her new partner, saying she was “cock hunting,” and calling her a “c***” and a “f****** bitch”.

On February 25, using an unknown number, the former MP demanded £350,000 be put into their bank account within 15 minutes.

Divorce

In a separate message, Wallis referred to her ex-wife and father as “prejudiced f******” adding they hope they “never have a happy moment again”.

In total, the former MP sent four messages and left one voice note.

The couple split in 2020, with the divorce finalised in 2024.

In a victim impact statement, which was read to the court, Ms Lovell said: “This is the hardest thing I have written, for so long I have had to fight against the tide of Jamie’s behaviour, publicly and privately.”

She added: “The woman I used to be is destroyed. I will never understand what I have done to deserve the hurt I have endured.”

Ms Lovell described the last six months as “utterly devastating” and said she was living her life as an “overstimulated adult constantly in fight or flight”.

She said she feared Wallis turning up at her home, leading her to have CCTV installed.

Wallis, who was wearing a black dress, looked down as the statement was read to the court.

‘Disappointing’

Narita Bahra KC, appearing for the defence, said Wallis uses female pronouns, referring to Jamie as her “deadname”.

She argued it was “disappointing” the case had come to court, criticising South Wales Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for not dealing with the issue outside the court.

Ms Bahra argued it was “unequivocal” that Wallis had been suffering from mental health difficulties at the time of the offending, partly brought on by their transitioning.

She also said Wallis was suffering from PTSD, a depressive disorder and an adjustment disorder.

Ms Bahra said Wallis was remorseful and did not seek to excuse her actions.

In Wallis’s final message to Ms Lovell she asked for help, claimed she was experiencing pain in her temples and said she wanted her father to pay for someone to hold her hand.

Wallis was then found by police and sectioned under the Mental Health Act before being arrested and later charged.

District Judge Rhys Williams handed Wallis a 12-month community order to be carried out over 12 days and a fine worth £1,264.

He also imposed a restraining order for 12 months to prevent Wallis from contacting Ms Lovell.

Wallis, who pleaded guilty to leaving the messages at a hearing in June, initially denied the charges, but changed her plea when allegations of having driven by her ex-wife’s home were removed from the charge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

