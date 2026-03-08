Former council leader appointed health board chair

One of Wales’ most prominent local government figures has been appointed chair of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE led Rhondda Cynon Taf council for 12 years and served as leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) since 2019.

He announced that he was stepping down from both roles in January.

The appointment was announced by Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, following a pre-appointment hearing by the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee on 26 February.

Mr Miles said Morgan’s “strategic insight, proven ability to navigate complex challenges, and strong understanding of local and national systems” made him well placed to lead the health board through “significant challenges ahead.”

Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “Andrew is currently the Leader of RCT Local Authority and brings a wealth of experience in leadership, governance and public service.

“Andrew will provide leadership to the Board, working closely with Non Executives and Executive colleagues to ensure that we continue to deliver safe, effective and compassionate care for our residents.”

Mr Morgan, who turns 50 this month, said he had decided at the 2022 council election that it would be his last, and wanted to give his party colleagues time to select a new leader ahead of the 2027 elections.

First elected to represent Mountain Ash in 2004, he began his career as a local government apprentice — a background he said had shaped his approach to leadership.

During his time as leader, he oversaw what he described as the largest capital investment programme in Wales, including £1bn in new schools and new residential care facilities, as well as the creation of almost 400 apprenticeships and over 150 graduate positions.

Reflecting on his tenure, Morgan told Nation.Cymru his guiding principle had always been to treat public money with care. “I’ve always tried to push that it’s public money. With managers I say, try and spend the money as if it was your money,” he said.

Jeremy Miles also paid tribute to outgoing health board chair Ann Lloyd, who has served since 2017, praising her “significant contributions” during her tenure.