Former county councillor gets approval to revitalise seaside pub

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A former county councillor who owns many hostelries in the county has been given the thumbs-up for plans to rejuvenate a “tired” seaside village pub.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Mike Evans of Harbwr Brewery, a former county councillor and national park authority member, sought a partly retrospective permission for works at the Old Chemist Inn, The Strand, Saundersfoot.

The works include proposed internal alterations to the basement and ground floor, a new rear balcony area to replace the existing one, improvements to front facade, a change of use of shop space to food/drink, and installation of seating booths in the rear garden.

It says the changes proposed will increase the number of staff employed to 15 full time and 10 part-time.

No objections

No objections to the proposal were raised by local community council Saundersfoot.

A supporting statement through agent David J P Morgan RIBA Architect, says the 19th Century pub “has endured many alterations during its lifetime and at present it needs improvements to echo the recent upgrading of the village, both in the general tourism support facilities, as well as the new innovative harbour development,” with the appearance and interior facilities “tired” and needing “works both inside and outside to enable the inn to achieve and provide the high levels of cuisine and facilities now expected”.

It added: “The Inn has been purchased by a local company who have a number of establishments within Saundersfoot and Tenby. The company is owned by local people, they use local produce, they employ local labour and work actively with local communities to achieve the high standards expected.”

It went on to say: “The rear ‘beer garden’ will be improved to allow more space and comfortable seating areas. The applicant is well known for the extensive use of external plotted plants in open areas at their establishments and the garden area will give the opportunity of using such to soften the garden area whilst giving greater habitat opportunities for birds and insects.”

There were initial objections from the Park’s buildings conservation officer who considered the proposed front elevation of the building “out of character and inappropriately grandiose,” and by four members of the public to some of the parts of the design, a 2025 application being withdrawn early that year.

Since then, amended and simplified plans were later submitted, with no subsequent objections by the officer or members of the public received.

Report

An officer report recommending approval said: “The existing shopfront exhibits traditional and appropriate architectural detail and the proposed scheme replicates this character for all three door openings in the front elevation.

“This removes the less favourable 20th century elements and enhances the appearance and character of the building overall. The proposed scheme for the rear of the building alters the window design and enlarges the openings to enable sliding doors, in addition to an enlarged terrace, new balustrading and steps. This aspect of the proposal is considered to improve the appearance of the building when viewed from the Wales Coast Path or wider beach.”

It finished: “The revised design approach is considered to preserve and enhance the character and appearance of Saundersfoot Conservation Area and will improve elements of the existing building, whilst respecting the special qualities of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.”