Former county councillor set to revitalise ‘tired’ seaside pub

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A former Welsh county councillor who owns many hostelries in the area has submitted plans to the national park to rejuvenate a “tired” seaside pub.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Mike Evans of Harbwr Brewery, a former county councillor and national park authority member, seeks a partly retrospective permission for works at the Old Chemist Inn, The Strand, Saundersfoot.

The works include proposed internal alterations to the basement and ground floor, a new rear balcony area to replace the existing one, improvements to front facade, a change of use of shop space to food/drink, and installation of seating booths in the rear garden.

It says the changes proposed will increase the number of staff employed to 15 full time and 10 part-time.

No objections to the proposal were raised by local community council Saundersfoot.

A supporting statement through agent David J P Morgan RIBA Architect, says the 19th Century pub “has endured many alterations during its lifetime and at present it needs improvements to echo the recent upgrading of the village, both in the general tourism support facilities, as well as the new innovative harbour development,” with the appearance and interior facilities “tired” and needing “works both inside and outside to enable the inn to achieve and provide the high levels of cuisine and facilities now expected”.

It says: “The Inn has been purchased by a local company who have a number of establishments within Saundersfoot and Tenby. The company is owned by local people, they use local produce, they employ local labour and work actively with local communities to achieve the high standards expected.

“The proposals include internal alterations to the internal layout of basement and ground floor which will improve bar, kitchen and food facilities and allow a much more varied menu including lots of local produce and locally caught seafood dishes. New toilet facilities will be provided on both levels to cater for the increase in visitors to the Inn.”

Beer garden

It adds: “The applicant has recently purchased the small retail unit on the ground floor. This was a single room, situated in between the two entrances into the Inn and with its own entrance door from the street. The current proposals include integrating this unit into the public house bar area and consequently the application includes a change of use from retail to the serving of food and drink.”

It goes on to say: “The rear ‘beer garden’ will be improved to allow more space and comfortable seating areas. The applicant is well known for the extensive use of external plotted plants in open areas at their establishments and the garden area will give the opportunity of using such to soften the garden area whilst giving greater habitat opportunities for birds and insects.”

There were initial objections from the Park’s buildings conservation officer to some of the parts of the design, a 2025 application being withdrawn early that year; amended plans being later submitted.

The application will be considered by park planners at a later date.