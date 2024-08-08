Former Debenhams store to be transformed into health and well being hwb

Work has begun works to transform an old retail store in Carmarthen into a state-of-the-art health, wellbeing, educational and leisure hwb that will include a high-spec family entertainment centre.

Lead contractor on the project, Bouygues UK, are now working closely with Carmarthenshire County Council, in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, to repurpose the building that will deliver a wide range of facilities under one roof – it will be called Carmarthen Health and Wellbeing Hwb.

Once complete, Carmarthenshire residents will be able to access community health services at the Health and Wellbeing Hwb that are being provided by Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Alongside health and wellbeing services, the remodelled building will partner with Actif Sport and Leisure to facilitate a new 24-hour gym.

Carmarthenshire County Council will also be introducing a high-spec family entertainment centre that will include a range of activities including indoor adventure golf, toy town soft play, E-Go Karting and TAG Active. The entertainment centre will also house a café and party rooms.

Housed in the former Debenhams department store in St Catherine’s Walk, Carmarthen, it is expected that once open to the public it will increase footfall for the town centre and drive further economic resilience for local traders and retailers.

When the department store closed in May 2021 the knock-on effect on trade in the town centre was significant. It is hoped that the new all-encompassing Hwb – the first of its kind in Carmarthenshire – will encourage more people from the region into the town centre to take advantage of the public and leisure services that will be available under one roof.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans said: “The Health and Wellbeing Hwb development will significantly boost the local economy and increase footfall within Carmarthen town centre. The financial support of the Welsh Government and UK Government has been essential in us being in a position to deliver this project for our town centre. It will be a place that local people can easily access frontline healthcare services as well as services provided by our Council’s dedicated Customer Service advisors.

“The Family Entertainment Centre is an all-weather, indoor activity for families to engage in no matter their age. The facilities within the Entertainment Centre are tailored to promoting healthy and active lives for all. The intergenerational nature of the Entertainment Centre means both children and adults can get involved. I am looking forward to keeping a close eye on how the Health and Wellbeing Hwb progresses in its development.”

John Boughton, Bouygues UK Managing Director of Wales, added: “It’s fantastic to be working alongside Carmarthenshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board, and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David on the Hwb, bringing nearly 8,000 square metres of commercial space in the town centre back to life.

“By refurbishing rather than rebuilding the old department store, we will align Bouygues UK’s commitment to climate and environmental sustainability, and we will continue to do so as we work on the Hwb with our local supply chain. It will prove to be a vital and accessible base in the community for education, health, and leisure.”

