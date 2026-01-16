Former detective dismissed as allegation of misconduct proven

A former police officer, who was convicted of common assault, would have received a dismissal without notice had she not already resigned, an accelerated misconduct panel has ruled.

Ex-Detective Sergeant Joanne Marston did not attend the public hearing in Cwmbran on Monday 12 January and resigned from Gwent Police shortly before the hearing started.

An investigation by Gwent Police’s professional standards department found that the former officer had breached the professional standards of behaviour regarding discreditable conduct.

It was alleged that the former officer had assaulted a man while she was off duty in Devon in February 2024.

She was later arrested and charged with common assault before she appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court in March of last year.

Finding the allegation proven as gross misconduct, Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend who chaired the hearing said: “The actions of this former officer were both shocking and unacceptable; neither we nor the public accept such behaviour from police officers whether on or off duty.

“While the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers conduct themselves impeccably while working to protect our communities, it is behaviour like that shown by this former officer which undermines public trust and confidence in policing.

“There is no place in Gwent Police for those who act in this fashion; it is right that the public expects their officers to uphold the highest standards which this former officer has failed to do.”

She will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.